Stop The Presses! Taylor Swift Reportedly Finds Travis Kelce ‘Charming’

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and now there are reports that she finds him “charming.”

Does anyone else feel like they’re on the elementary school playground with these whispers of who likes who?

The Messenger talked to an insider with knowledge of the possible power couple’s burgeoning relationship.

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” the insider told the outlet. “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

Being a celebrity — or being with a celebrity — at Taylor Swift’s level on the Fame-O-Meter must be completely bizarre. Can you imagine getting drinks with someone once or twice and that was enough to take over the news cycle for a couple of days?

That’s just bizarre.

However, there’s some bad news for Travis Kelce. If he wants to continue dating the songstress who churns out painfully generic pop, there may be competition.

“Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with.”

Damn. Kelce is a competitive guy on the field, but he may need to bring a bit of that edge to his personal life. It’s going to take more than charm to win over Taylor Swift. She goes through men like Wet Ones at a wing-eating contest.

Just this week, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce seemed to confirm that the two are dating.

“I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true,” he told a Philly morning radio show about the dating rumors.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle