Jason Kelce Seems To Confirm That His Brother Travis Is Dating Taylor Swift

Well, well, well, it looks like there may have been some serious truth to the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors. At least according to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

A few weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed his attempt and ultimate failure to give Swift a friendship bracelet at her own concert, rumors began to circulate that while Kelce may have lost that particular battle, he may have still been in the war when it came to dating Swift.

Jason Kelce hopped on Philly’s WIP Morning Show and was asked about his brother’s love life.

"I believe it is 100% true" – @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀



Did we just break pop culture news??

Kelce alluded to being asked the same question on Thursday Night Football while talking to ex-NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

“Look it’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life,” Kelce said. “And I try to kind of, like, keep his business his business and stay out of that world.”

If you thought the elder Kelce was going to stay tight-lipped on the subject think again.

“Having said that, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true,” he said.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Would Be America’s Newest Insufferable Celebrity Power Couple

Whoa. Alright, then. So for those keeping tabs on the Taylor Swift relationship rumor mill, these Travis Kelce rumors seem to have more truth to them than the Fernando Alonso ones that were bandied about for like two weeks.

The possibility of a Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift power-coupling has been the talk of the town. Even Ian Eagle threw in a reference to it after Kelce found the endzone last weekend against Jacksonville.

Even if you couldn’t be bothered to give a rat’s ass about celebrity dating news, it will be fascinating to watch this play out if and when it’s fully confirmed.

If Kelce continues to play the way he typically does, Taylor Swift will quickly become the unofficial First Lady of Kansas City. However, if his or the Chiefs‘ production suddenly dips, she’ll become Chiefs fans’ own Yoko Ono.

I guess the first order of business is to come up with a stupid power couple name.

Tayvis? Swelce? Traylor?

Any one of those sounds terrible enough to do the trick.

