F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Continues To Fuel Taylor Swift Rumors While Pumping Iron

Rumors continue to swirl that F1 driver Fernando Alonso and singer Taylor Swift are an item.

The evidence of this is circumstantial at best and typically comes in the form of Alonso posting videos of himself that use Swift’s music.

He did this following Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and it caught people’s attention that he was using — *gasp* — a 22-kilogram dumbbell.

What’s crazy to me about how Alonso relishes the attention these rumors are bringing in is that they’re not affecting his on-track performance.

The rumors were the talk of the paddock last weekend in Baku. Alonso was asked about them point blank and he coyly deflected the question.

Crying not them asking Fernando Alonso about the Taylor Swift dating rumours pic.twitter.com/fIF2wsKJ3L — t 🌿 (@formullana) April 27, 2023

After that, the broadcasts were filled with more Taylor Swift allusions and references than a teenage girl’s Instagram page.

Fernando Alonso Is Unphased By The Taylor Swift Circus

Yet how is this attention affecting the 41-year-old Spaniard with two world championships on his resume? Not at all. He’s only in the midst of his best Formula 1 season since he was driving for Ferrari. He left the Scuderia back in 2014

How good? Well, the race in Baku was unquestionably his worst race of the season. How bad? He finished P4.

P. 4.

That made it the only Grand Prix this season at which he didn’t finish on the podium. If that’s the “worst” so far, it’s been a damn good year.

Most drivers would crumble with this kind of distinction, even if they’re playing into it the way Fernando is. He’s arguably the most cerebral driver on the grid, and his ability to not only deal with, but relish these kinds of distractions, then throw down incredible performances on race day is unbelievable.

Alonso is sitting P3 in the Drivers’ Championship standings. He’ll be looking to close in on Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in P2 while distancing himself from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in P3 this weekend in Miami.

