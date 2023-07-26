Travis Kelce Describes Failed Scheme To Give Taylor Swift His Phone Number Via Friendship Bracelet

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not have had any idea who/what Oppenheimer is/was, but the man is a mastermind when attempting to pass his digits to Taylor Swift.

But sometimes, even the most well-thought-out plans don’t come to fruition.

Kelce talked about his harebrained scheme on an episode of his podcast New Heights which he does with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The Kelces discussed Travis’ recent trip to catch one of Swift’s shows.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said.

Hang on a second: She plays 44 songs?!

I don’t know that I could sit through 44 songs from a band I like. There’s no way I would survive an almost-4-dozen-song bludgeoning at the hands of Ms. Swift, but I digress…

There was a reason Kelce was bummed out about Swift not glad-handing at her shows.

“So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made her,” the younger Kelce with more Super Bowl wins said.

“You made her a bracelet?” Jason said, which is a more than fair follow-up upon hearing this revelation.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts there are friendship bracelets,” Travis explained. “And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

His brother asked if he meant his jersey number 87 or his phone number.

“You know which one,” Travis responded coyly.

Despite Its Failure, Travis Kelce Came Up With A Pretty Decent Scheme

Never mind that the “Exchanging of the Friendship Bracelets” sounds like some kind of cult ritual, this was kind of a brilliant attempt on Kelce’s part. He was playing by Swift’s house rules. You can’t give her a cocktail napkin with your digits on it. It’s too forward.

But a friendship bracelet at her concert that just so happens to have a certain set of nine numbers that when dialed causes the tight end’s phone to buzz? Now that seems like it’d be fair game.

Nonetheless, it didn’t work out. Poor guy.

‘She doesn’t meet anybody or at least didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he said.

Meanwhile, his bro floated the hypothesis that Swift — a Pennsylvania native and Eagles fan — may not have been over the Super Bowl just yet.

So, Chiefs fans, if Kelce plays with a chip on his shoulder this season, you’ll know who to thank: Taylor Swift.

