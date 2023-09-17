Ian Eagle Drops Cheeky ‘Taylor Swift’ Reference After Travis Kelce Touchdown

Videos by OutKick

If you haven’t heard … Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be a thing.

The NFL media is eating its heart out with the Kelce-Swift team-up. So much so that when Kelce scored a TD on Sunday against the Jaguars, the broadcasters HAD to squeeze in a Tay Swift reference.

Luckily, they picked one of her better bangers.

“Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” CBS’ Ian Eagle said after Kelce caught a 9-yard TD in the third quarter. Kelce logged four catches for 26 yards.

For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift wrote a song called “Blank Space.”

Yes, it’s good…

Officially, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not dating. However, as OutKick’s David Hookstead previously reported, the two are “definitely” hanging out.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, addressed the rumors after the Eagles’ Thursday night win over the Vikings.

Jason commented, “Ever since ‘Catching Kelce’ everyone’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life so I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun, so we’ll see what happens with whomever he ends up with.”

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 17: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)