Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Set The Internet On Fire

Videos by OutKick

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift about to be America’s next great power couple?

The internet has been on fire with rumors the country’s most popular singer and the Chiefs tight end are dating, but that might to be…..exactly what’s going on.

Entertainment Tonight reported that while the two aren’t officially dating as some have speculated, the duo is definitely “hanging out.”

So, you’re telling us there’s a chance!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly are spending time together. (Credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending time together.

It would be, perhaps, the funniest storyline of the year if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to hitch their wagons together.

That would provide so much grade-A content that OutKick would start buying us mansions as weekend homes.

Travis Kelce is a lovable goofball who just likes playing football and saying/doing absurd things. He’s a lot like Gronk. An entertainment machine.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren’t dating, but reportedly are spending time together. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is the most popular musician in the world, has released too many hits to count, sells out massive football stadiums for The Eras Tour and has dated enough celebrities to stock a loaded movie cast.

I’m salivating at all the storylines that could come out of a relationship between the two. Of course, there are some risks for Kelce.

If things go south, she’ll probably write an album about him and the whole world will know whatever issues he might have. The highest of highs. The lowest of lows. These are the stakes when you find yourself tangled up with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift reportedly spending time with Travis Kelce. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Having said that, there’s not a guy in the world being honest with themselves who says they wouldn’t at least entertain the idea of getting with Swift. Write a song about it or write a whole album. I wouldn’t care either way. The story itself would be worth the risk.