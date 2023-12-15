Entertainment Tonight Reports That Travis Kelce Plays In The NFL, Skipped Taylor Swift’s Birthday For Something Called ‘Practice’

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City on Dec. 13 with some of her close friends, but Travis Kelce was absent from the party, and Entertainment Tonight seems to have figured out why. According to the outlet, Kelce plays in a professional football league called the NFL, and teams around this league practice during the week before playing games on Sunday.

This is something that ET actually reported on, and even claimed that “a source” told them all about how NFL teams practice.

“It’s no surprise why Travis Kelce didn’t make it to Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday celebration in the Big Apple. He’s laser-focused as the Kansas City Chiefs approach their Week 15 opponents in hopes of snapping a losing skid,” the ET story stated.

“A source tells ET that the NFL star “remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field. The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously. So, it’s no surprise he stayed in Kansas City ahead of this weekend’s game.”

“Sure, a flight from Kansas City to New York City is only three hours, but work comes first for the two-time Super Bowl champion who is hellbent on helping the Chiefs get back to the biggest stage.”

This is a picture of Travis Kelce in an NFL uniform. He plays football for a living, according to ET. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

There you have it, not only does Travis Kelce play in the NFL, but he takes his job very seriously and works on his craft. Earth-shattering stuff.

In all seriousness, this ‘story’ is one of those reminders that there are people, believe it or not, who don’t keep up with the NFL or sports in general.

Millions of people had never heard the names Travis Kelce or Kansas City Chiefs before he and Swift started hooking up. Some of those people will even read this update about Kelce being there for his team instead of his girlfriend and their brain will tell them ‘wow, he’s such a great, dedicated guy’ not knowing he’s paid $11 million a year to catch footballs.

What a time to be alive.