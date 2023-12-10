Travis Kelce Bought Some Ice Cream And Fans Reacted Like He Won The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift apparently isn’t the only one who’s in love with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

Roughly a week ago, the All-Pro tight end went into a grocery store to buy some ice cream. Naturally, a guy with his height and fame can’t even get some dessert without sticking out in a crowd.

As such, a flock of admires – who unsurprisingly were mostly women – talked to him with suppressed excitement. But as soon as he left the store, they – once again, unsurprisingly – let out elated screams.

Alex Owens, a Kansas-City based realtor, explained why the whole thing was such a draw for the women in the store.

“I love him so much, he’s so perfect, he’s so tall in person,” she started.

Side note, if being tall helps you out in getting women’s attention, that’s great news for me, I’m 6’4”. Maybe Amber Harding could do an in-depth analysis as to why in her next “Womansplaining” column.

Anyway, Owens had more thoughts on the matter.

“I love how Kansas City was so chill, even though everyone was silently screaming and crying like me,” Owens said. “He was really cute and quiet and had his little walk.”

Wait. Women find the way men walk attractive? It’s official, we definitely need to get Amber’s expertise on this.

“He’s just a person, he was just acting like a person,” Owens added.

People Celebrate Anything Travis Kelce Does, On The Field Or Off

Owens just made the most obvious realization in history. While it’s certainly cool to see famous people in real life, they are just people. People like Kelce wake up and put their pants on one leg at a time. And sometimes, they get a craving for ice cream.

This isn’t me bashing Kelce. If I were in that store, I’d probably want to say hi as well. He seems like a cool dude. There’s just a lot about the general reaction to Kelce simply buying ice that I don’t quite understand.

Once again, I call on the all-knowing Amber to sage us with her wisdom.