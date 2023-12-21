‘Passing Paisano’ Tommy DeVito Files Trademarks For ‘Tommy Cutlets’ Food, Drinks, Tomato Sauce

Videos by OutKick

Tommy DeVito is about to make you some offers you can’t refuse.

The 25-year-old quarterback that has taken over the tri-state area with a buzz that hasn’t been seen since Linsanity has reportedly filed multiple trademarks as he looks to branch out (and cash in) on his Italian heritage and branding.

Amongst the things that will now be Tommy-owned include the hysterical ‘Tommy Cutlets’ nickname that was bestowed upon him for his love of his mom’s home cooking (where he still resides to this day) as well as ‘Passing Paisano.”

According to Front Office Sports, DeVito’s trademark filings will allow him to have branded clothing, various foods, tomato sauce and even an energy drink.

Personally, I get the sauce and the Italian-backed products but please for the love of God do we really need another energy drink? I mean this thing better give me enough energy that I’m bouncing off the walls like I’m a Super Mario Bros. character.

DEVITO EVEN TRADEMARKED ‘TOMMY CUTLETS’

The trademark moves come just days after adding another agent to replace the fedora-sportin’ Sean Stellato. Sean will now only handle DeVito’s on-field related deals, while Maxx Lepseiter of Maxx MGMT will handle everything else. It appears that it’s already been a good move for Devito.

One thing for certain is that Tommy is clearly running with his newfound fame that is most likely going to be short lived for as far as he can.

After taking over the reigns of the Giants quarterback job after starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor went down, DeVito became a savior of sorts for the Giants by winning three games in a row. That was however, until last week when the Giants got smoked by the Saints 24-6.

However as they say anything can happen on Any Given Sunday. If DeVito can lead the Giants to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday you can be sure that Giants fans (and Italians) will be on board with whatever the quarterback wants to sell next.