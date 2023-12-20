Tommy DeVito Hires New Marketing Agent As Giants QB Tries To Cash In On His 15 Seconds Of Fame

Videos by OutKick

Tommy DeVito is ‘getting another guy’ as the New York Giants quarterback attempts to cash in on his new found attention.

The agent switch comes days after DeVito’s fedora-wearing, straight outta Goodfellas agent Sean Stellato took the football world by surprise in hilarious fashion. DeVito has now replaced him with another agent to handle his off-field matters. Ya think ya know a guy! Stellato will now only handle Devito’s football contracts.

Maxx Lepseiter of Maxx MGMT will now handle DeVito’s sponsorships and appearances. The move comes after a few days of unnecessary drama after the 25-year-old quarterback asked for $10,000 more to show up to a local pizzeria only to then back out before once again changing his mind and attending amidst a PR blunder.

Coniglio’s Pizzeria and Tommy DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, have gone back-and-forth on an alleged contract price for the Giants QB to make an appearance in the shop.



So today, DeVito showed up on his own, for free.pic.twitter.com/k502BNLJTR — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 19, 2023

DEVITO CASHING IN WHILE HE CAN

As I previously wrote, the rise of Tommy DeVito hasn’t been seen in New York City since the days of Jeremy Lin and the ‘Linsanity’ craze. The story is just too good to be true – a 100% Italian quarterback who still lives at home with his parents becoming the miracle QB to help lead the Giants to three victories and keep them in the playoff hunt? It’s all right there.

However, DeVito isn’t a fool. He knows that his time in the spotlight is fading fast – especially if he plays as poorly as he did this past weekend when the Giants got absolutely smoked by the Saints 24-6.

30 custom suits.



Two different closets. One is cedar. One is walk-in.



Fedoras. Shoe “collaborations” with designers.



Meet Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato. ⁦@NFLMedia⁩ ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/vx3EZxIWac — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 13, 2023

AN OFFER HE COULDN’T REFUSE

DeVito’s new agent told the New York Post that he believes in him and that he’s going to do whatever he can both on and off the field for Tommy’s future – both long term and in the near future.

“I truly believe if Tommy continues to protect the football and play well for the Giants and can continue to build on what he’s doing and continue to progress on the field he has an opportunity to hopefully be a pillar whether he’s the backup or QB 1,” Lepseiter said.

“To be in the New York market, being a New Jersey guy, I think his marketability is going to be there. He’s a great kid, there’s a lot of depth. I think fans will continue to be excited.’’

They’ll be excited alright but only in a “what have you done for me lately?” type of way. If DeVito loses this weekend when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles, he may not need one agent, yet alone two at all.