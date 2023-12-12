Tommy DeVito’s Viral Agent Sean Stellato Denies ‘Slimy’ Nickname, Jokingly Ready To Start Beef With Manning Brothers

Videos by OutKick

Monday night’s game between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers was a bit of a mess at times. But you know what? That’s okay though, because the biggest show of the night came from Giants QB Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato.

Stellato wowed viewers with his unique sense of style that shouted from the rooftops, “I am an Italian-American from the greater New York/New Jersey area!”

Tommy DeVito’s agent @seanstellato wearing a custom last night from Brooklyn-based Bellissimo Hats. pic.twitter.com/oTJTTJ4TCJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 12, 2023

It was like something you’d see someone wear to a Sopranos fan convention or as a Frank Sinatra Halloween costume. Quite frankly, the look reminded me of one of the weasels from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? or the Black Spy from the Mad magazine Spy vs. Spy comics.

I mean that in the most complimentary way imaginable.

It was great, and Stellato came away as the biggest star of the night aside from his own client, who helped the Giants to win.

On Tuesday, Stellato — who will be inducted into the Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame, although it’s unclear if that was already happening or a result of his stunning Monday Night Football performance — did the media rounds.

He appeared on the WFAN’s Boomer And Gio to talk about a shoutout he got from Peyton and Eli Manning as the brothers attempted to juggle two games at once.

"That was his nickname in college, slimy." pic.twitter.com/Gy70KOz7M7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

Eli Manning revealed that Stellato’s nickname in college was “Slimy.” If true, this story continues to get more perfect as it progresses. What a perfect name even just on the alliteration front.

Just when you think we’ve reached the apex another layer of Sean “Slimy” Stellato reveals itself.

Or does it?

Tommy DeVito’s Agent Sean Stellato Has Never Heard The Nickname ‘Slimy’

That’s because Stellato himself said on Boomer And Gio that the “Slimy” moniker was news to him.

“Never heard that nickname in my life.” pic.twitter.com/5sgLwVgwD3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

“Y’know, I don’t know if that’s just him being a southern dude,” Stellato said. “I don’t understand where ‘Slimy’ comes from?'”

That’s fair, but kind of odd, because everyone else thought it made a whole lot of sense. However, maybe we were all just judging a zoot-suited book by its cover.

“I’m very curious, I’m not judgemental,” Stellato said of the nickname adding that he wouldn’t make up his mind until he had a conversation with Eli. He even said that he had never heard the nickname “Slimy” in his life.

He still didn’t pass up an opportunity to goof on Peyton Manning.

“If Peyton wants to challenge me to a 40-yard dash or something, I more than happy to do that,” Stellato said.

Joking or not, I think we need to see that happen.

The only caveat is Stellato needs to run in his signature getup.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle