Tommy DeVito’s Agent Goes Viral, Is Straight Out Of Central Casting For A Bad Mob Film

Tommy DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato set the internet on fire during Monday night.
DeVito and the Giants pulled off a 24-22 win over the Packers, and the QB with Italian roots continues to become an online sensation in the NFL world.
However, it was his agent who stole the show Monday night. He was picked up on the broadcast rocking an all black suit, black hat and several bracelets.
You couldn't have made this up any better if you tried.
Tommy DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato goes viral.
Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for the internet to do its thing and pop off with some truly hilarious reactions.
Check out some of the best ones below.
Tommy DeVito is making a name for himself in the NFL, and people can’t get enough of the fact he has Italian roots while playing for the New York Giants.
It’s been incredibly entertaining because his family is doing what people with pride and a great sense of humor do: lean into it.
DeVito’s family was literally handing out cutlets and pasta prior to the game.
Now, the internet has found out DeVito’s agent looks like he was an extra on “The Sopranos.” Stellato looks like the budget casting option for Christopher.
He looks like he was the budget store option of the 12th lead in every Martin Scorsese mobster movie ever made.
I’m definitely not hating. The man clearly has a hell of a lot of confidence. You can’t wear an all black suit and black hat with bracelets unless you have a hell of a lot of confidence. Let the man cook!
If you ever need someone to negotiate a contract or possibly apply some pressure on behalf of Tony Soprano, then Tommy DeVito has a guy for you and his name is Sean Stellato. This is the kind of content the internet craves, and we’re here to serve it to you!