Tommy DeVito’s Agent Goes Viral, Is Straight Out Of Central Casting For A Bad Mob Film

Tommy DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato set the internet on fire during Monday night.

DeVito and the Giants pulled off a 24-22 win over the Packers, and the QB with Italian roots continues to become an online sensation in the NFL world.

However, it was his agent who stole the show Monday night. He was picked up on the broadcast rocking an all black suit, black hat and several bracelets.

You couldn’t have made this up any better if you tried. Check out the epic moment ESPN cameras spotted him below, and send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Take a gander at Tommy Devito’s agent



This keeps getting better pic.twitter.com/K38Swzjq8a — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato goes viral.

Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for the internet to do its thing and pop off with some truly hilarious reactions.

Check out some of the best ones below.

Tommy DeVito's agent has to be his dads bookie that he lost too much to so he was like here take my son he's decent at football. https://t.co/oTPhTgk65t — Tim Preston (@TimmyTebrows) December 12, 2023

If Penne alla Vodka was a photo. #NYGiants https://t.co/rcihbPDYDi — Snark Messier (@NYRFanatic) December 12, 2023

Throwny Soprano and his agent discussing business https://t.co/oamZon28e8 pic.twitter.com/XKpAmZ7hTj — Chris Bryant (@bryantc3) December 12, 2023

“The guy at the store said I’m the only guy he’s ever seen pull it off” https://t.co/CiO7J7p2ED — Zachary Urban (@thezacharyurban) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent looks exactly like you’d expect pic.twitter.com/Fv1iqInDZY — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) December 12, 2023

Tommy Devito’s agent is the most New Jersey shit ever pic.twitter.com/tSuqPmUwYs — Dr Grayfang (@DrGrayfang) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent looks exactly how I’d expect Tommy DeVito’s agent to look like pic.twitter.com/8kUq4vikLl — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent def knows a guy pic.twitter.com/FO7RmFtSPG — Growing Up Italian (@GrowingUpItalia) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito's agent looks like if you gave an AI Image Generator this prompt:



"Tommy DeVito's Agent" pic.twitter.com/Scgycc8Jrm — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 12, 2023

There is a 99% chance that there’s cutlets in Tommy Devito’s agent's bag. pic.twitter.com/IaJnNIiAqP — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito is making a name for himself in the NFL, and people can’t get enough of the fact he has Italian roots while playing for the New York Giants.

It’s been incredibly entertaining because his family is doing what people with pride and a great sense of humor do: lean into it.

DeVito’s family was literally handing out cutlets and pasta prior to the game.

DeVito family tailgate handing out cutlets and pasta in the Giants parking lot 🤌🏻 https://t.co/akoO6y0cg2 pic.twitter.com/DGSWrp8pA8 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 11, 2023

Now, the internet has found out DeVito’s agent looks like he was an extra on “The Sopranos.” Stellato looks like the budget casting option for Christopher.

He looks like he was the budget store option of the 12th lead in every Martin Scorsese mobster movie ever made.

I’m definitely not hating. The man clearly has a hell of a lot of confidence. You can’t wear an all black suit and black hat with bracelets unless you have a hell of a lot of confidence. Let the man cook!

Tommy DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato sets social media on fire with his outfit choice. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

If you ever need someone to negotiate a contract or possibly apply some pressure on behalf of Tony Soprano, then Tommy DeVito has a guy for you and his name is Sean Stellato. This is the kind of content the internet craves, and we’re here to serve it to you!