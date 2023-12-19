Tommy DeVito Shows Up At Pizza Place After Upping Appearance Fee Because What Other Choice Did He Have?

Videos by OutKick

New York Giants quarterback and the likely grand marshall of at least one Columbus Day parade somewhere in the greater New York/New Jersey area next year Tommy DeVito showed up at a pizza place after his planned appearance was axed over an allegedly boosted fee.

Coniglio’s in Morristown claimed earlier in the week that the restaurant had cut a deal to have DeVito stop by the restaurant for two hours. They said the appearance fee was $10,000, but claimed that DeVito and his agent, Sean “Slimy” Stellato upped it to $20,000 after the QB led the Giants to a win over the Green Bay Packers.

Stellato denied that the appearance fee had been increased.

But lo and behold, look who showed up to Coniglio’s for an unpaid lesson on the fine art of making an old-fashioned soda.

Class Act: Giants QB Tommy DeVito showed up on his own this afternoon and unpaid to Coniglios, the pizza shop that originally had scheduled an appearance.



Making sodas the old fashioned way with owner Nino Coniglio. pic.twitter.com/k8w8pK5OkG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2023

Now, that’s a classy move… or is it?

Perhaps, more likely, a guy doing what he had to do to avoid a potential PR nightmare.

It Sure Seems Like DeVito And Stellato Got Caught Trying To Make Some Cash

Trying to big-time a mom-and-pop pizza joint after beating the Commanders and then barely beating the Patriots and Packers isn’t a good look. At all. I get the idea of striking while the iron is hot, and his agent was doing his job if he was trying to double the fee. But look at how it ended up.

DeVito and Stellato wound up with nothing. They could’ve had a nice $10,000 grand for spending two hours at what looks like a pretty great pizza joint. That’s an unbelievably sweet deal already. Hell, I would spend two hundred hours at Coniglio’s for $1,000. Who am I kidding, I’d do it for $500.

Now they have to spend a grueling two hours there for free. All because they got a little greedy.

Unless, of course, this was a stroke of genius chess playing on behalf of the Coniglio’s. Could they have made up the story to trick DeVito’s camp into showing up for free?

Meh. If that was the case, there’s no chance DeVito would have shown up.

It sure looks like the DeVito/Stellato camp was caught with their zoot suit pants down. Now they’re trying to make up for it.

