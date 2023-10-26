Who Turned In Michigan? Outside Law Firm Has The Goods, $15,000 Expected Costs For Sign-Stealing Operation, Hard Drives: Report

Videos by OutKick

Just when you thought the investigation into Connor Stalions and Michigan for stealing signals couldn’t get crazier, another report has shed light on the NCAA inquiry. This time, it’s pertaining to who actually turned in the Wolverines.

According to a report from the Washington Post, an outside legal firm is holding the evidence that could cause further problems for Michigan. The Post is reporting that the investigation into Michigan started earlier this season, and the law firm has video evidence and computer hard drives that multiple coaches used, not just Connor Stalions.

After collecting the information and investigating on its own, the law firm reached out to the NCAA with the evidence. Just a day later, the Big Ten, along with the NCAA confirmed they were now investigating the matter.

One of the key pieces of new reporting is that the law firm has interviewed people that have knowledge of Michigan’s scouting practices. Also, the Washington Post says that the firm who initiated the investigation has evidence regarding the schedule for Michigan’s sign-stealing travel for the entire season, along with budgets for the trips.

Also, the report states that the law firm has evidence that shows the participants were going to spend around $15,000 during the 2023 season to gather intel on upcoming, and potential opponents. The firm also reportedly has photos of the people involved in the operation, with evidence that videos from the games were then uploaded to a computer hard drive used by Connor Stalions and other Michigan coaches.

If the law firm does have possession of all of this material outlined in the Washington Post story, this could lead to further punishment of others inside the Michigan football program.

One Tennessee Fan Posted Michigan, Connor Stalions Information

Even though this story sounds complex at times, it doesn’t sound like folks were trying their hardest to keep this a secret. As reported on Wednesday, one Tennessee fan posted on the VolQuest message board that a friend of his brother was actually a ‘scout’ for Michigan.

If this made its way onto a message board, Connor Stalions should have probably told some of his operatives to keep their mouths shut. But, in December of 2022, one poster who goes by the name ‘ArniePalmerAlert’ put up comment that pertained to this investigation into Michigan.

As you can tell, there seems to be new information coming out about this case every few hours, and I would expect this to continue. Now that the NCAA and the Big Ten are involved, the timeline for this investigation will be something to follow over the next few weeks.

There’s no telling where this investigation is headed, but it sounds like one law firm has a lot of information, and they’re making sure investigators have what they need.

If you’re a Michigan fan, you have to be wondering what comes next.