Miami Is So Desperate To Sell Tickets For Texas A&M Rematch, They’re Offering Georgia Tech Game For Free In ‘BOGO’ Deal

Videos by OutKick

There’s a pretty big rematch this weekend between Miami and Texas A&M in South Florida, but fans of the Hurricanes seem disinterested. To make matters worse, the school is struggling to sell tickets for an ACC matchup the next week, so they’re offering a ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ promotion.

Yes, the Hurricanes are in desperation mode for Saturday’s game against the Aggies. This should obviously not be the case, seeing that Mario Cristobal’s team is hosting a top-25 SEC team, but here we are.

Also, a lot of schools use these types of deals for lower-tier games, but Miami having to use it for Texas A&M is tough. If you’d like to attend, here’s the link to purchase tickets.

I guess there’s just two different types of fans in college football. After losing to App State last season, Texas A&M had over 100,000 fans in the stadium for the showdown against Miami. Now, Miami is having to resort to an ‘offer’ to get fans into this game, along with the Georgia Tech game in October.

I get that selling tickets is difficult for Miami, for a number of reasons. But, having to offer this type of deal is wild, especially two weeks into the college football season.

Miami football is offering a ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ promotion for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M Courtesy of Miami Ticket Website

I would imagine Texas A&M fans will travel pretty well, most likely bringing over 5,000 fans to South Florida. Just a guess. But for Miami, feeling the push of offering these types of deals early in the season shows the excitement level for Mario Cristobal’s team.

This matchup has been circled on my calendar for months, being that Jimbo Fisher desperately needs to beat the Hurricanes, in his attempt to turnaround the Aggies program. We all know the pressure he’s facing from boosters and fans to get Texas A&M into playoff contention this season, or at least to a NY6 Bowl Game.

But for Miami, this deal gives us a peak behind the curtain of just how hard it is to sell tickets right now. Hopefully we get a packed Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, those players sure deserve it.