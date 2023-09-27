Miami Dolphins Fan Talks Tequila Shots, Jim Harbaugh Loves YouTube TV, Browns Fans Won’t Drink Bud Light, Erin Andrews Wants You Wearing Less, And Ryder Cup WAG Nikki Guidish

Videos by OutKick
Salt the rim and ready the limes, we’re about to shoot tequila with some well-hydrated Miami Dolphins fans. And after we raise our glasses and avoid swallowing the worm, we’ll channel surf some college ball with Jim Harbaugh and check in on Ryder Cup WAG Nikki Guidish.
How’s that for a Wednesday? If you’re not impressed, we’ve got an RKO headed your way.
So grab your finest shot glass and fire up the Tua highlights. We’ve got drinking to do and it most certainly won’t be Bud Light. At least for the Browns fans
drinking reading along with us.
More on that later.
Now lose the sleeves, cut those jeans into jorts, crank the Tom Petty and join me for some Florida family fun (Zach Dean, sadly, not included).
Dolphins Fan Provides Update After Downing Surplus Of Tequila
By now you know that the Miami Dolphins hung a 70 burger on Mr. Unlimited (until it comes time to scoring touchdowns), Russell Wilson, and the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. What you may or may not know is that a family of Dolphins fans regularly celebrate all ‘Phins touchdowns with a shot of tequila. Being that Miami found the end zone 10 times Sunday, I thought it would be a good idea to perform a wellness check on Miami’s tequila shooters.
I got in touch with Chris, whom others might know better by his X name, @Buck_Fuffalo (all-timer by the way), to get the ins and outs of how he and the fam is holding up, when the tequila shot tradition started and more.
Following the game, Chris posted a photo of him and his family enjoying some Vitamin T while mentioning that they do a shot everytime Miami scores a touchdown. The X post has more than 10 million views.
Chris was shocked the post gained as much attention as it has, but was happy to talk about it.
OutKick: “How long has this been a family tradition?”
Chris: “We’ve watched games together forever, but we’ve gotten together consistently for the last few years, when my uncle (center, back) and his wife (Pats fan) moved closer. The tequila shots have been a consistent tradition for 3-4 years now.”
OutKick: “Do all the same family members participate every weekend?”
Chris: “Photographed is the core group that almost always gets together… sometimes other family/friends join but only if they’re real fans. We don’t have time for small talk during the game.”
Love the approach here from Chris and the fam. That’s a football guy through and through.
OutKick: “Is it always the same brand of tequila being consumed?”
Chris: “I’m in charge of bringing the tequila, so it varies. Always additive-free traditionally-made tequila. This week it was Tequila Ocho plata and Tres Agaves blanco. We’ve also done Fortaleza, Lalo, and Mijenta this year.”
OutKick: “Did everyone down all 10 shots?”
Chris: “Everyone did all 10 shots, but the shots got smaller and/or watered down so nobody got sloppy. Don’t want to miss another touchdown because you can’t hold your head up.”
OutKick: “How were you all feeling Sunday and then on Monday?”
Chris: “Felt great! We hydrated plenty and enjoyed the game and the highlights. It’s a great time to be a Dolphins fan.”
OutKick: “If you had to do it again and could still guarantee a Dolphins win, but a better liver, would you rather have witnessed a 14-3 Miami win or roll with that 70-20 score and a hefty amount of Devil’s water?”
Chris: “Give me all the touchdowns and tequila every weekend.”
OutKick: “How long until we get the family a tequila sponsor?”
Chris: “I was contacted by Dano’s Tequila, who offered to send some for the next party. We’re pretty stoked about that! I should’ve definitely tagged Tequila Ocho and Tres Agaves! If only I had the foresight to see this going viral.”
Salud to Chris and the fam!
Jim Harbaugh Is A Big YouTube TV Guy
I have no idea if Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh caught the Dolphins game or slammed any tequila, but I do know, thanks to YouTube TV, he had himself a hell of a Saturday watching college ball.
“I’m in hog heaven on Saturday night watching those games. Watched a lot of them.” That’s what Harbaugh had to say during his weekly press conference on Monday when asked if he watched college football over the weekend.
Harbaugh gave YouTube TV some unexpected free advertising.
“I was watching. My wife got this YouTube TV,” Harbaugh said. “It’s like half the price of DirecTV. No offense DirecTV. We’re over there on YouTube TV now. There must be 150 games to watch.”
Wow. DirecTV catches a stray out of nowhere from Captain Comeback.
If that wasn’t enough, Harbaugh then promoted YouTube TV’s recording feature. “Then you go back and watch them again,” Harbaugh said of the streaming service’s plethora of games. “If you didn’t watch the one, it’s like taped for you right there.”
If a Michigan player doesn’t have a YouTube TV NIL deal by this spring, someone’s not doing their homework.
Ready For Ryder Cup And Nikki Guidish
Beginning this weekend, Harbaugh may want to flip the channel to the Ryder Cup, but only if Nikki Guidish made the trip across the pond. Guidish is the fiance of American participant Patrick Cantlay.
I’m no dimple head, I leave the links coverage to OutKick’s resident golf guru Mark Harris, but I can promise you Nikki’s worth trying out the YouTube TV recording feature for (or is it fore?).
Nikki works as a pharmacist in Florida and attended UCF. Prior to starting her career in pharmacy, she competed as a fitness model and bodybuilder. Her and Cantlay were engaged last September in Napa (fancy!).
Browns Fans Don’t Want Your Bud Light
After all that, you’re probably thirsty. But if you have a rooting interest in the Cleveland Browns, you’d likely prefer to quench that thirst with anything other than a Dylan Mulvaney special – Bud Light.
Don’t believe me? Just take a look at the replies that followed the Browns social account suggesting on X that Browns fans bring the energy alongside some Bud Light.
As a lifelong, suffering Browns fan, I can assure you that no one consistently fails to read the room more than the fighting Elves of Northeast, Ohio.
To prove my point, I present to you some of the more amusing replies from Cleveland’s latest “good” idea:
Randy Orton On Hand To Witness RKO
Plenty of people – likely including some within the Browns’ marketing department – surely would like to have body slammed that idea before it hit social media. Though they missed their opportunity, students at a Missouri high school picked up the wrestling slack.
Former WWE champion Randy Orton was in attendance for a recent volleyball game at Francis Howell North High School (Mo.) when the students provided Orton with a championship-level performance.
During a break in the action, a pair of students took to the court to perform Orton’s famous “RKO” finishing move in front of the wrestling icon. The pair executed the RKO seamlessly and a third student made his way down from the bleachers in enough time to handle referee duties.
Judging by his reaction from the stands, Orton approved of the finishing move.
Take It Off When Sleeping With Erin Andrews
Before we put this column to bed, let’s go over the rules with everyone’s favorite sideline reporter, Fox’s Erin Andrews. If you’ve been following along on OutKick (and why wouldn’t you be?), you already know that EA is no fan of strawberry or mixed fruits jelly.
And now we know she’s also not on board with wearing socks to bed.
During a recent episode of her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, which she co-hosts with Charissa Thompson, Andrews commented on the nasty habit of people wearing socks to bed.
“Researchers are urging people to stop wearing unclean socks to bed after discovering they often contain the same bacteria found in cockroaches and their fecal droppings,” Andrews told listeners. “That is disgusting.”
Thompson then chimed in: “Like even if they’re clean socks, aren’t you getting too hot?”
@calmdownpod
NEVER WEAR SOCKS TO BED!! 🤢♬ original sound – calmdownpodcast
I’m with our girls here. Not only is it disgusting, but as Charissa noted, those dogs are going to get hot if they’re socked up and covered up.
Let ’em breathe!
See-Ya!
As far as I’m concerned, this column was touchdown after touchdown. So let’s pound some tequila and celebrate the W before we do it again next week. In the meantime, snack on the best of the rest!
*Quick interruption of the goodbye to laugh about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift*
*OK, carry on*
