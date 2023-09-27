Miami Dolphins Fan Talks Tequila Shots, Jim Harbaugh Loves YouTube TV, Browns Fans Won’t Drink Bud Light, Erin Andrews Wants You Wearing Less, And Ryder Cup WAG Nikki Guidish

OutKick: “Is it always the same brand of tequila being consumed?”

Chris: “I’m in charge of bringing the tequila, so it varies. Always additive-free traditionally-made tequila. This week it was Tequila Ocho plata and Tres Agaves blanco. We’ve also done Fortaleza, Lalo, and Mijenta this year.”

OutKick: “Did everyone down all 10 shots?”

Chris: “Everyone did all 10 shots, but the shots got smaller and/or watered down so nobody got sloppy. Don’t want to miss another touchdown because you can’t hold your head up.”

OutKick: “How were you all feeling Sunday and then on Monday?”

Chris: “Felt great! We hydrated plenty and enjoyed the game and the highlights. It’s a great time to be a Dolphins fan.”

Tyreek Hill and his Miami Dolphins teammates put 70 points on the board versus Denver. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images).

OutKick: “If you had to do it again and could still guarantee a Dolphins win, but a better liver, would you rather have witnessed a 14-3 Miami win or roll with that 70-20 score and a hefty amount of Devil’s water?”

Chris: “Give me all the touchdowns and tequila every weekend.”

OutKick: “How long until we get the family a tequila sponsor?”

Chris: “I was contacted by Dano’s Tequila, who offered to send some for the next party. We’re pretty stoked about that! I should’ve definitely tagged Tequila Ocho and Tres Agaves! If only I had the foresight to see this going viral.”

Salud to Chris and the fam!

Jim Harbaugh Is A Big YouTube TV Guy

I have no idea if Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh caught the Dolphins game or slammed any tequila, but I do know, thanks to YouTube TV, he had himself a hell of a Saturday watching college ball.

“I’m in hog heaven on Saturday night watching those games. Watched a lot of them.” That’s what Harbaugh had to say during his weekly press conference on Monday when asked if he watched college football over the weekend.

Harbaugh gave YouTube TV some unexpected free advertising.

“I was watching. My wife got this YouTube TV,” Harbaugh said. “It’s like half the price of DirecTV. No offense DirecTV. We’re over there on YouTube TV now. There must be 150 games to watch.”

Jim Harbaugh watched Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on Saturday… but he also watched a lot of football.



"My wife got this YouTube TV?" he said. "There must be 150 games to watch. I'm in HOG HEAVEN!" pic.twitter.com/RQ4IA4A6Jv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 25, 2023

Wow. DirecTV catches a stray out of nowhere from Captain Comeback.

If that wasn’t enough, Harbaugh then promoted YouTube TV’s recording feature. “Then you go back and watch them again,” Harbaugh said of the streaming service’s plethora of games. “If you didn’t watch the one, it’s like taped for you right there.”

If a Michigan player doesn’t have a YouTube TV NIL deal by this spring, someone’s not doing their homework.

Ready For Ryder Cup And Nikki Guidish

Beginning this weekend, Harbaugh may want to flip the channel to the Ryder Cup, but only if Nikki Guidish made the trip across the pond. Guidish is the fiance of American participant Patrick Cantlay.

I’m no dimple head, I leave the links coverage to OutKick’s resident golf guru Mark Harris, but I can promise you Nikki’s worth trying out the YouTube TV recording feature for (or is it fore?).

Nikki works as a pharmacist in Florida and attended UCF. Prior to starting her career in pharmacy, she competed as a fitness model and bodybuilder. Her and Cantlay were engaged last September in Napa (fancy!).

Browns Fans Don’t Want Your Bud Light

After all that, you’re probably thirsty. But if you have a rooting interest in the Cleveland Browns, you’d likely prefer to quench that thirst with anything other than a Dylan Mulvaney special – Bud Light.

Don’t believe me? Just take a look at the replies that followed the Browns social account suggesting on X that Browns fans bring the energy alongside some Bud Light.

Grab this year's new @budlight team cans and bring the energy on Sunday, #DawgPound! pic.twitter.com/eJqlrUx7AG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 23, 2023

As a lifelong, suffering Browns fan, I can assure you that no one consistently fails to read the room more than the fighting Elves of Northeast, Ohio.

To prove my point, I present to you some of the more amusing replies from Cleveland’s latest “good” idea:

Randy Orton On Hand To Witness RKO

Plenty of people – likely including some within the Browns’ marketing department – surely would like to have body slammed that idea before it hit social media. Though they missed their opportunity, students at a Missouri high school picked up the wrestling slack.

Former WWE champion Randy Orton was in attendance for a recent volleyball game at Francis Howell North High School (Mo.) when the students provided Orton with a championship-level performance.

During a break in the action, a pair of students took to the court to perform Orton’s famous “RKO” finishing move in front of the wrestling icon. The pair executed the RKO seamlessly and a third student made his way down from the bleachers in enough time to handle referee duties.

An RKO in-front of Randy Orton at their game 😂



🎥 espn pic.twitter.com/Ifg07qAWx9 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 24, 2023

Judging by his reaction from the stands, Orton approved of the finishing move.

Take It Off When Sleeping With Erin Andrews

Before we put this column to bed, let’s go over the rules with everyone’s favorite sideline reporter, Fox’s Erin Andrews. If you’ve been following along on OutKick (and why wouldn’t you be?), you already know that EA is no fan of strawberry or mixed fruits jelly.

And now we know she’s also not on board with wearing socks to bed.

During a recent episode of her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, which she co-hosts with Charissa Thompson, Andrews commented on the nasty habit of people wearing socks to bed.

“Researchers are urging people to stop wearing unclean socks to bed after discovering they often contain the same bacteria found in cockroaches and their fecal droppings,” Andrews told listeners. “That is disgusting.”

Erin Andrews does not want socks worn in bed. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Thompson then chimed in: “Like even if they’re clean socks, aren’t you getting too hot?”

I’m with our girls here. Not only is it disgusting, but as Charissa noted, those dogs are going to get hot if they’re socked up and covered up.

Let ’em breathe!

See-Ya!

As far as I’m concerned, this column was touchdown after touchdown. So let’s pound some tequila and celebrate the W before we do it again next week. In the meantime, snack on the best of the rest!

The Iowa Pork Producers Association has signed four Iowa State football players to NIL deals:



• DB Myles Purchase

• TE Tyler Moore

• DL Tommy Hamann

• LB Caleb Bacon



… Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon. pic.twitter.com/B18ktmmqo9 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 26, 2023

*Quick interruption of the goodbye to laugh about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift*

BREAKING: Travis Kelce reserved a suite for the Everblades Opening Night on October 28th pic.twitter.com/oM4VW9fs4z — Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) September 25, 2023

You mean to tell me these two are banging? pic.twitter.com/tnsFvBTmkL — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 26, 2023

*OK, carry on*

That poor hat pic.twitter.com/ZvcMyODKYI — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) September 23, 2023

Relax dude. They aren't trying to read your lips at this juncture. pic.twitter.com/FgIfZSfotS — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) September 24, 2023

Tell his people to call our people https://t.co/sFuBxTXLzD — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) September 24, 2023

*Nightcaps publishes at roughly 4pm Monday through Friday.

**If you want to bravely oppose Erin and Charissa’s no socks in the bed stance, feel free to state your case by emailing me: anthony.farris@outkick.com or find me on that thing we still refer to as Twitter.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF