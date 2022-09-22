Patrick Cantlay’s Fiancée Nikki Guidish Is New Face Of The PGA Tour Wives and Girlfriends

With the LIV Tour recruiting golf power couples like Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims, the PGA Tour is left trying to fill in the blanks for the pop culture side of the business, but it appears to have found the future of the Tour in the power couple of Patrick Cantlay and fiancée Nikki Guidish.

The newly engaged couple is in North Carolina this week for the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow where they were joined at the Team USA party by Collin Morikawa and his fiancée, Katherine Zhu, Xander Schauffele and his wife, Maya, plus silver fox Fred Couples and his stunning new wife Suzanne Hannemann.

It was your typical Team USA party where the fellas get together with the wives and everyone celebrates life as elite golfers. But there’s a very different vibe to this year’s Presidents Cup. Many familiar faces of golf are history now that they play on the LIV Tour and we’re left with a very short list of couples that are willing to step up as the faces of American golf.

Enter Cantalay and Guidish.

While Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are off enjoying their quiet relationships, Guidish appears fully prepared to become the new face of the wives and girlfriend club while Cantlay is ranked No. 4 in the world.

Patrick Cantlay and his fiancee Nikki Guidish enjoy the Presidents Cup Gala party at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. Instagram Story

Guidish, a 30-year-old pharmacist, has a couple of factors working in her favor to dominate this elite club for the next several years.

Guidish understands the Instagram game; she’s active, the account isn’t locked and Nikki keeps it updated with the content that will end up in the tabloids The PGA Tour is desperate to keep its remaining stars and that means they’ll need to focus on 30-year-old Cantlay and his remaining stable of opponents; the wives and girlfriends benefit due to less competition for camera time There aren’t many wives and girlfriends within the PGA Tour community that appear willing to carry the torch left by Paulina Gretzky and Jena Sims as they caught that bag of LIV money.

Xander and Maya Schauffele are joined by Patrick Cantlay and fiancee Nikki Guidish at the Presidents Cup Gala. / Instagram Story

And don’t think for a second that the former PGA wives and girlfriends on the LIV Tour aren’t paying attention to this changing of the guard moment in the history of the game.

“Love this dress on you,” Jena Sims wrote in the comments on a post from Tony Finau’s wife, Alayna.

Guidish was right there in the middle of the action as well, dropping heart-eye emojis on Alayna’s post like the great leader of PGA Tour wives and girlfriends that she is.

Welcome to the new era from PGA Tour wives and girlfriends. Nikki Guidish is in charge.