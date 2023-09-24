Miami Dolphins Put Up 70 Points And Amazingly Get Booed By Home Fans

Videos by OutKick

Tua Tagovailoa must think he’s back in college, because his Miami Dolphins just boat-raced the Denver Broncos and made history along the way.

The Dolphins put up a 70-burger against Sean Payton and Russell Wilson in their home-opener, stomping on Denver’s throat from the jump and refusing to let up. Hell, they tried! Miami played their second and third-string players most of the fourth quarter, but it didn’t matter.

They ended up winning a nail biter, 70-20. God day for over-bettors!

Anyway, Mike White — who the Jets would LOVE to have right now — hit Robbie Chosen for a 50-yard bomb in the fourth quarter. Rookie Devone Achane scored a billion touchdowns today, including a huge run late in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill were pulled early in the second half after scoring 40, but it didn’t matter. It was a route in South Florida, and social media couldn’t handle it.

Let’s dive in!

They aren't stopping: Mike White just threw a 68-yard TD to Robbie Chosen. FOR REAL.



The Dolphins are just giving it to the Broncos.



Miami is up to 63 points on the day. First NFL team to have 60+ points in 12 years.pic.twitter.com/DybTApWN7j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins now have the most points scored since the “redskins” scored 72 in 1966!



70 and counting… Dolphins are a cheat code! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/DWbfBiqeCH — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 24, 2023

We got a CONGA LINE at @HardRockStadium 😂.



Reply with a 🐬 to join the line! #EasyToCelebrate pic.twitter.com/tXH5YEGU2D — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins just set an NFL record for most yards from scrimmage in a regular season game. They're up to 726 yards. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 24, 2023

2nd half Highlights for the Dolphins and Broncos game pic.twitter.com/f0AhVR2QTV — Fan Marino (@FanMarino72) September 24, 2023

The Miami Dolphins have scored 63 points and there’s still 9 minutes left in the game



Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/NIeLlaJlUW — Football (@BostonConnr) September 24, 2023

Miami Dolphins anger fans by not going for NFL record

Me too, and I was driving for half of it!

What a damn showing from the Miami Dolphins today. As OutKick’s resident Dolphins fan — along with Amber Harding — we deserve this. We suffered through Chad Henne and Ray Lucas and John Beck and Cleo Lemon. We did our time.

For years all we’ve heard is “Tua stinks!” and “he’s injury prone!.” We took it like men and just sat idly by, waiting for our moment.

And then, the sun rose today and it happened, and it was perfect. Bonus: it happened against Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. Even more perfect.

By the way, this one ended with Dolphins fans BOOING! They booed the home team at the end because Mike McDaniel chose to take a knee instead of kick a field goal, which would’ve set the NFL record for points in a game (73, duh).

Incredible.

What a time to be alive.

The #Dolphins had a chance to kick a FG to set an NFL record for points scored in a game (72), but Mike McDaniel decided to kneel it out and end the game.



The classy move.



Dolphins finished with 70 points. pic.twitter.com/1QeKSNWhDR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

FINAL: Dolphins beat the Broncos, 70-20.



Miami (3-0) sets franchise record for points and yards from scrimmage. On to Buffalo next week. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 24, 2023

Dolphins knee on fourth down and bypass the option to kick a FG and set an NFL record for points scored. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 24, 2023