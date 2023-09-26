Justin Thomas Is Clearly In Right Headspace, Says He’d Have No Issue Beating His Wife In Ryder Cup If She Played For Europe

Videos by OutKick

Justin Thomas will have plenty of attention on him at this week’s Ryder Cup, and rightfully so as he received a captain’s pick to make the U.S. team despite coming off of the worst PGA Tour season of his career.

Some may be questioning his mindset heading into such a pressure-filled event, but Thomas made it abundantly clear during his Tuesday press conference that he’s loose and comfortable with what lies ahead.

JT is ready to beat whoever the Europeans throw at him, even if they called upon his own wife.

“It’s just my wife knows, if Jill teed it up in the Ryder Cup for the other team, I’m going to try to beat her pretty bad,” Thomas told the media gathered in Rome.

Justin Thomas’ wife, Jill, caddied for him during the Par 3 contest ahead of the Masters. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Thomas and his wife, Jillian Wisniewski, have been married less than a year after tying the knot in November 2022, so he’ll likely get a pass from the misses with this off-the-cuff comment.

READ: RYDER CUP STORYLINES IN ROME: 30-YEAR DROUGHT FOR U.S., PRESSURE ON RORY MCILROY, NEW EUROPEAN ERA

In all seriousness, if you’re a Team USA supporter you have to love hearing this sort of joke from Thomas. He’s never overly serious when speaking with the media, but it’s certainly not a bad thing he’s joking around a few days before plenty of folks in the golf world are waiting on him to struggle with hundreds of thousands of fans in Rome ready to nag him on.

Thomas has been an absolute assassin in each of his two previous Ryder Cups posting an overall record of 6-2-1 with his lone two losses coming in foursomes.