High School Senior Goes Full Randy Orton, Delivers RKO Out Of Nowhere On Classmate At Graduation

High school graduations are for the parents, lets be honest. But every now and then we’ll get videos of the students being the ones who have all the fun. This was the case for one graduating senior, who decided to go full Randy Orton and deliver an RKO at his crowing event.

We all know how boring these things get. If you have a last name that puts you toward the bottom of the call-out list, it’s even worse. But for those two hours, parents get a few seconds to scream at the top of their lung when they hear the last name of their kid. Yes, it’s embarrassing, but this is how the parents get to join in on the festivities.

Well, one kid decided he wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to leave a mark at his graduation. Thanks to years of WWE star Randy Orton delivering RKO’s on national television, the young man was well-prepared to deliver the finisher on his friend.

Surrounded by his classmates, the graduate comes out of nowhere, just like Orton, and delivers a brutal RKO to what I hope was a friend. While an adult was looking on, almost in shock, another friend slid into the frame to deliver the three-count.

There it was, a high school senior getting the final say on how his graduation would end. I can only imagine his parents in the stands sitting in total shock, as people look around wondering what just happened.

The only thing that is missing is Randy Orton himself, who has been recovering from a back injury after undergoing a fusion surgery. The former heavyweight champ has been out of action since May of 2022. The 14-time world champion has been with the WWE for over 20 years and fans are hopeful they get to see one last run from the ‘Legend Killer’ himself.

As for the kid who graduated recently, I would imagine he’s looking over his shoulder, waiting for his friend to respond.

That’s how you get a ‘Road Warrior Pop’ at your high school graduation. Somewhere, Randy Orton has to be smiling, and hopefully preparing to deliver a few more RKO’s himself.