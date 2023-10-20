Maggie Sajak Lights Up Instagram, Danica Patrick Enjoys Some Wine, Andy Reid Eats A Snickers & This Chick-Fil-A Take Is Shockingly Bad

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps! Or, as Drew Carey once said, otherwise known as the show where everything’s made up and the points don’t matter. Loved me some Whose Line. Drew was no Maggie Sajak, but that’s OK. Not many people are.

Didn’t think you’d get a Whose Line is it Anyway reference today — Oct. 20, 2023 — did you? Well, you’re welcome! There’s really no reason for it other than my insomniac brain scrolling through YouTube clips at 2 a.m. last night, but whatever. Maybe we’ll go back in time in a bit.

Where were we … oh yeah, Maggie Sajak! We’ll talk about Pat’s daughter lighting up Instagram today, and then we’ll head out west to drink some wine in Napa with Danica Patrick.

After that, I think we’ll grab a Snickers with Andy Reid, hold a moment of silence for Lynyrd Skynyrd, and address how much of an absolute fraud Stephen A. Smith is.

As OutKick’s resident Dolphins fan — along with Amber Harding, of course — I just can’t take it anymore.

The guy is a straight up liar, which is really impressive given the fact that THE INTERNET exists. Everything is documented, dummy. You’ll see.

Whew. Got a little tense there for a second. Let’s cool back down with Wheel of Fortune Maggie Sajak and Napa Danica Patrick.

Class is in session — try to keep up, because we don’t mess around on a Friday.

Maggie Sajak deserves to spin the wheel

And, right on cue, off we go!

Maggie Sajak — the daughter of someone named Pat Sajak — lit up Instagram like a Christmas tree this week ahead of the NFL-themed Wheel of Fortune Wednesday night.

As OutKick readers know, we are very pro-Maggie around here. She’s the best. A pistol. A rocket. A flamethrower. Whatever you wanna call her, I believe she needs to be spinning the damn wheel STAT.

Vanna White was electric, and she turned on generations for what, four decades? It’s time to pass the torch.

Pat Sajak’s on his way out and I think Vanna needs to follow suit. Not because she’s lost her fastball, but because it’s just time to introduce a new generation to the Wheel — and Maggie Sajak is the one to do it.

Trust me on this one.

Danica Patrick goes Vinyarding

Yeah, I’m sure Maggie Sajak won’t bring in a younger audience. OK.

Let’s move back a touch to my generation with … Danica Patrick!

It’s been a while since Danica showed up to Nightcaps class, so this is a real treat for us on a Friday. The ex-NASCAR driver-turned-Instagram-star has been pretty quiet as of late, but did have a big summer out in Europe dropping thirst traps across the pond.

She got back to the states a few weeks ago, and immediately decided to get tanked out in Napa Valley with all of her wine friends and take a couple posed shots along the way.

Of course, that was after she got stuck at Burning Man with the rest of the hippies out there, which was also hilarious.

Welcome back to class, Danica Patrick!

Andy Reid wants to know who the Chefs are

I still can’t get over that outfit choice from Danica Patrick out at Burning Man. Where does one even find something like that? Wild.

You know where you ain’t finding a G-string denim outfit? Big Red Andy Reid’s closet! I hope not, at least.

The best coach in all the land is back to doing Big Red things, this time starring in a brand new (old) Snickers commercial that debuted yesterday but really debuted nearly 30 years ago.

If you remember this one then you’re at least 30 if not older.

Stephen A. Smith can’t stop lying on national TV

That OG ad debuted way back in 1996 and Andy Reid nails it three decades later. I vaguely do remember it but even I’ll admit it’s a little before my time. Good stuff from Big Red — frankly, anything that’s not Travis Kelce being a woke sellout loser is better to watch nowadays, so thank God for that.

Speaking of losers … Stephen A. Smith has officially lost me. Did he ever really have me? No, of course not. But he always kinda-sorta kept me dangling on the edge for a minute because he would go on Hannity or have Clay on his podcast and seemed like maybe he was an OK dude?

But nope. I’m out. Can’t do it anymore.

For those who don’t watch ESPN (and that’s all of us), Smith basically went on his stupid show and spewed a bunch of crap about how Tua Tagovailoa only throws little 2-yard passes and Tyreek Hill pretty much carries him.

It’s the same tired argument the uninformed national media has used for two years now about Tua, and it’s just wrong. Literally, it’s wrong. While Stephen A. gave this awful take, five highlights of Tua literally throwing bombs to Tyreek played on the screen. I mean, what a dummy.

Anyway, Tyreek called him out on his own podcast last night, prompting Stephen A. to then lie to America on his dumb show this morning.

Stephen A Smith responds to @cheetah on ESPN First Take pic.twitter.com/v11vZ0sbTQ — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) October 20, 2023

The absolute audacity that it takes to sit there and act like you were being misquoted lmao



pic.twitter.com/pFV1Ibcfln https://t.co/T8TzeI2pYM — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) October 19, 2023

So @stephenasmith. You’re wondering who’s killing Tua? Well here’s a small list… pic.twitter.com/e5jQc7fZyy — Dolphins Receipts (@FinsReceipts) October 19, 2023

The Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash happened 46 years ago today

I mean, what an absolute fraud. And hey! I make a cameo in that last clip! Let’s goooooooo. We are ROLLING, baby!

But seriously, it takes some nuts to defend yourself and just flat out lie when you know the clip exists. I respect it, though. Whatever, buddy. If you have convictions, stick to ’em.

Bill Clinton did and so is Stephen A. Ride on, brother.

Now, not to sour the mood, but I feel like we have to address the fact that the infamous Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash happened in the Mississippi woods 46 years ago today.

Obviously I wasn’t anywhere close to being alive yet, but I read up on it this morning and it’s wild — mainly because there were a ton of survivors, so we got first-person accounts from inside the plan before it went down.

Long story short, the plane ran out of fuel because the pilots didn’t manually check the tanks before takeoff and just trusted the gauge. It was an older plane — which didn’t have a good reputation to begin with — and it ended up going down on the way to LSU, where the band was supposed to play.

Apparently, this was supposed to be the band’s last trip in this plane because they were about to upgrade to a better one. This specific plane was also avoided by Aerosmith, records show, because they didn’t feel good about it.

Wild, wild stuff. Crazy.

Anyway, let’s all take a break and do a quick shot for the members of the band that died on this day 46 years ago. Sweet Home Alabama, baby.

Best fast food chains and Whose Line flashbacks to end the week

As someone who despises flying and is terrified of being in the air, there is zero and I mean ZERO percent chance I would’ve boarded a flight with that kind of baggage. Brutal.

OK, let’s quickly finish so we can get the hell outta here. Ain’t the first time I’ve been told to do that!

The Daily Mail released some sort of best/worst fast food chain survey today, and it has the internet talking.

First, the results:

The best chicken chain? Chick-Fil-A — duh. That’s the right answer, by the way. OutKick’s resident newbie — John Simmons — wrote about it this morning and called Chick-Fil-A overrated, which is maybe the dumbest take I’ve heard since Stephen A. saying Tua only throws it two yards downfield.

I don’t know John yet beyond our daily meetings we have as a staff, but I can already tell he doesn’t live in the south. Sad. Sorry, buddy. I feel bad for you. It’s awesome down here.

Obviously Chick-Fil-A is the best chicken place. Come on. John caped up for … Popeyes. Really? Good God we are in trouble in this country if we allow nonsense like that to hit the streets.

Adorable take, and I appreciate trying to make your stamp at the new office, but it’s also just a really poor one. It’s OK — chin up. Nowhere to go but up.

PS: welcome to Nightcaps, John!

PPS: Taco Bell was also voted the worst Mexican fast food place and something called Qdoba was voted best. Huh? What the hell is a Qdoba? I’ve literally not only never heard of that, I’ve never seen one.

Taco Bell is the obvious best one. The pollsters who ran this survey must’ve been the same ones who worked for CNN back in 2016.

Finally, let’s end the week with some Whose Line from way back in the day just because I found myself in a wormhole last night and it made me happy.

Such a better time in history.

Let’s go have a weekend.

