Danica Patrick Basically Wore A Denim Thong At Burning Man

Videos by OutKick

Danica Patrick successfully escaped the Burning Man floods last week, and she’s got the pictures to prove it.

Now, I’ve never been to Burning Man. You couldn’t pay me enough money to go, if I’m being honest. To each their own, but it ain’t for me.

Voluntarily going to the desert for a week with 70,000 other people who haven’t showered in a month seems awful. Just awful.

That being said, if Danica Patrick is perusing the muddy streets of Burning Man wearing what I can only describe as a denim thong, then you may be able to talk me into it.

Nobody keeps me on my toes more than Danica Patrick

A lot to break down here from Danica Patrick — who may just be the biggest wild card in all of sports. Seriously, she has my mind in a constant pretzel.

Like, what is she? Who is she with? Where does she fall on the political spectrum? I truly can’t pinpoint it.

One day she’s getting banned from Instagram for being anti-vax, and the next she’s letting loose at Burning Man.

Sometimes she heads ton the dark caves to do drugs with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, other times she pumps out thoughtful, somewhat conservative leaning podcasts.

Danica Patrick is an absolute enigma to me, but I love it. Nobody keeps me on my toes quite like her, and that’s all you can ask for in the content game.

Danica would’ve easily retired from racing and become a mundane former athlete who announces an IndyCar race every once in a while and really doesn’t do much else.

Instead, she chose to chop up a pair of denim overalls and get super weird at Burning Man. For that, I’m grateful.