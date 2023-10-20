Americans Rank Best And Worst Fast Food Chains In Each State, With One Obvious Mistake

Videos by OutKick

The Daily Mail published a list showing what American citizens believe is the top-ranked and bottom-ranked fast food chain in their home state.

Before I start, I must explain that the Daily Mail (a London-based publication) used sources conducted by Americans in their article. So don’t worry, you’re not about to get a lecture on fine American dining by people who are still petty about the fact that they lost the War for American Independence.

The research is broken down into several categories of fast food: burger, chicken, doughnut, Mexican, and pizza chains. In many ways, the list reveals that Americans have excellent taste in fast food, as we should. But some results just flat out don’t make any sense. I’m here to tell you what we in the U.S. of A. got right – and what we got horribly wrong.

I welcome any feedback you guys might have. You can reach me at john.simmons@outkick.com with your personal favorites, places that got snubbed, or disagreements with my takes. But without further ado, let’s dive in.

First, The Food Picks That Make Sense

Jimmy Buffet once asked “Which way do I steer for my cheeseburger in paradise?” If he stopped to think about it, the answer could literally be anywhere.

From Whataburger to In-N-Out, America boasts no shortage of delectable choices for authentic, grass fed options for an American classic. Alright, maybe not every place can say that, but you know you’ll still buy a burger if the mood is right.

29 states voted Five Guys as top-rated burger joint, as it should be. Vermonters also said it was the best fast food place of any kind in the state. If you’re looking for a semi-nutritional, mouth-watering burger option, Five Guys is the place to go. And who can pass up a helping of fries as big as a bowling ball, even if you order a small?

Many Americans believe Five Guys is the best burger chain in the business, as they should. (Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The survey also noted that 48 of the 50 states voted either McDonald’s or Burger King as the worst burger joint in their state. Once again, Americans showed they know the the difference between a good burger and a sketchy chemical experiment.

With all due respect to the Big Mac, perhaps the first marquee dish in American fast food history, its awful. There’s no flavor to anything, and the meat is always dry. I don’t care that McDonald’s serves ‘billions per day,” you can be successful while still selling a suspect product (Moderna or Pfizer, anyone?).

Bk’s “Whopper” isn’t good either for many of the same reasons as the Big Mac. Despite what its ear-worm of a jingle might try to tell you, having it your way at this place isn’t worth it. “Burger King?” More like “Burger Peasant.”

Americans nailed their burgers – but got their chicken wrong.

Americans Are Too Obsessed With This One Fast Food Location

46 states voted Chick-fil-A as the best chicken chain, with 34 of them also voting it was the best fast food chain of all. I get it, there’s a certain appeal. Servers telling you it’s “My pleasure” to serve you (is it really though?), and the relatively peaceful atmosphere makes going here a consistently good experience. And who of course can forget the ever-reliable “Original Chicken Sandwich?”

But at the risk of upsetting many in the South, I’m here to say Chick-fil-A is undoubtedly overrated. In fact, you can get an even better chicken sandwich at Popeyes.

Before you send a bunch of “Bless you heart” comments to my email, allow me to explain. First, the question perrtains to which place possesses the best chicken sandwich, not the best atmosphere. As I just said, CFA’s locations are a great place to take a family for food, and Popeyes can’t compete with that.

But this vote is about the best food, and Popeyes wins this race hands down. And it’s all in the sauce.

The spicy mayo that smothers that mouth-watering fried chicken makes this sandwich untouchable. Furthermore, the crispy exterior of the protein and the dill pickles creates a vibrant combination CFA can’t keep up with. And now, Truff is adding its award-winning spicy mayonnaise to the sandwich in select locations across the country.

Today! Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich is now available at all participating @Popeyes locations in America.



If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can add TRUFF Spicy Mayo to any menu item!



While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/OjbH2VaWhn — TRUFF (@truffsauce) October 17, 2023

I’m sorry CFA, your Indonesian and Honey Barbeque sauces just can’t compete with that level of greatness!

Most of America has yet to get the memo that Popeyes is simply the best, as 15 states declared it the worst chicken chain. But there are still those that believe Tom Brady isn’t the best quarterback ever, and that’s okay. I guess what I’m saying is: people are entitled to be wrong every now and again (man, my inbox is gonna get flooded).

What’s Your Verdict On America’s Choices? Let Me Know!

I could write at length about America’s blatant disrespect for pizza chains, or how they absolutely nailed their Mexican restaurant rankings. But I’ll never interact with any of the people from that survey, I want to hear your opinion on American fast food!

Did we as a country get this right? Should I have kept my (unequivocally right) opinion on the chicken sandwich debate off the internet? Send your thoughts to my email, I’ll take any insight on the fast food world I can get!