Jimmy Buffett has passed away after living an incredible life.

Buffett is known for being one of the most famous musicians in the world and his music always set a positive vibe. Now, he’s died after decades of success in an industry he absolutely dominated.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official Twitter account early Saturday morning stated.

The “Margaritaville” singer was 76, and had been previously hospitalized with an unknown medical condition a few months ago.

There’s no doubt Buffett lived a life worth living. The man had been singing great music for decades, and had one of the most recognizable discographies in all of music.

He’d been dropping absolute hits since the 1970s that included “Margaritaville,” “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Bama Breeze,” “Changes in Lattitudes” and many more. It’s impossible to put on a Buffett song and not immediately get a mood boost.

I went to a concert of his back in the summer of 2017, and it couldn’t have been a better time. Everyone was just looking to party. That’s the kind of spirit and energy Buffett brought to millions of fans.

Music legend Jimmy Buffett dies at the age of 76. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Now, at the age of 76, his time on this planet has come to an end have positively impacting so many people around the globe.

It’s an incredibly sad situation. For some reason, the New York Times used his death to tie him to Donald Trump and write:

“If Mr. Buffett is a pirate, to borrow one of his favorite images, it is hardly because of his days palling around with dope smugglers in the Caribbean,” the critic Anthony DeCurtis wrote in a 1999 essay for The New York Times. “He is a pirate in the way that Bill Gates and Donald Trump have styled themselves, as plundering rebels, visionary artists of the deal, not bound by the societal restrictions meant for smaller, more careful men.” (The comparison to Mr. Trump here is strictly economic; Mr. Buffett was a Democrat.)

Not sure why that was necessary at all, but welcome to the media in 2023.

Jimmy Buffett dies at the age of 76. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Rest easy, Jimmy. He was truly a man was focused on providing people with a great time. RIP to a legend.