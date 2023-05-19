Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized For Mysterious Medical Problem

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalized for an issue that requires “immediate attention.”

The singer posted a message on social media telling fans he has rescheduled his Saturday show in Charleston.

“These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time,” Buffett wrote. “‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.'”

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023

He continued: “I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.”

Buffett is 76 years old and still actively tours and runs his Margaritaville empire. But he wound up in the hospital this week after first stopping in Boston for a checkup.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he wrote.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performs during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Unnamed Medical Issue Stalls Jimmy Buffett Tour

And this isn’t the first time.

Last September, Buffett’s team released a statement that read, “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

His current “Second Wind” tour is scheduled to run March through May. Clearly, those plans have also been upended.

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I ever would have imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he wrote to his fans. “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!'”

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Buffett began his musical career in Nashville in the 1960s. But after a fishing expedition in 1971, he moved to Key West and never looked back.

Now — 50 years later — Buffett is still the soundtrack to everyone’s beach vacation.

We wish him a speedy recovery.