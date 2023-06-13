Is Maggie Sajak Ready To Take Control Of The ‘Wheel’?

Videos by OutKick

Solve this puzzle: Who will be the next host of “Wheel of Fortune” once Pat Sajak officially retires after the 2023-24 season?

If you’ve been paying attention as we have here at OutKick, the odds-on-favorite for the hosting job is none other than 28-year-old Maggie Sajak, Pat’s daughter who recently got her law degree, but she’s clearly hinting at a future in television.

‘Wheel’ watchers believe there is a logical succession plan to the hosting job.

“Vannah (SIC) White’s contract is also up in 2024. Would be cool if she re-upped and took over as the new host,” one Wheel watcher wrote on Twitter. Have Vanna host and Maggie become puzzleboard person,” wrote another.

Or, will Vanna go out in 2024 when Pat finishes up his ‘Wheel’ career to allow a new generation to take over the show?

During a 2022 interview, the letter-turning hall of famer didn’t sound ready to call it a career. “I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” White told PEOPLE about the thought of Pat retiring. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

“I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” Vanna added. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”

True Wheel watchers know that Vanna had to step into the show hosting role in 2019 for the first time in her career after Pat had to undergo emergency surgery. Minnie Mouse stepped in to work the puzzeboard.

That was temporary work. Would Vanna really want to end her career in a different role? It would be like Willie Mays playing for the Mets. Or Jerry Rice finishing his career with the Seahawks.

Yes, it’s the same sport, but it looks and feels weird before it all ends.

While Vanna is off trying to figure out if she wants to keep working into her late 60s and into her 70s, it seems crystal clear that there was a sitdown between Pat, Maggie and show management where they discussed her future and then she was made the show’s social media correspondent.

In other words, this is going to be her career.

She’s included in multiple show bits where she can get in front of the camera along with Pat and Vanna. The viewers are becoming more and more familiar with her face and her life.

Maggie Sajak is active on social media, she’s communicating with the viewers and doing things like working with The Miz from WWE on social media bits where she tried to find a Wheel fan to team up with the wrestler for WWE Week.

This one seems clear-cut. Maggie Sajak will be the next host of ‘Wheel.’

The next question: Does the show fill Vanna’s spot or go to a solo Maggie Sajak show?