Pat Sajak Announces Plans To Retire From ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Following the show’s 41st season, Pat Sajak will walk away from Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak, the show’s host since 1983, took to Twitter on Monday evening to announce that he’ll be leaving the show after next season, which begins in September.

The 76-year-old host began his tweet by stating: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Sajak’s role as host of Wheel of Fortune has earned him three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host. In addition to hosting, Pat Sajak is also a consulting producer for the popular game show.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” Sajak’s tweet continued. “Many thanks to you all..”

Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been mainstays on Wheel of Fortune. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage).

Prior to hosting “Wheel,” Pat Sajak held other positions within TV and film. Among his roles were tv weatherman, part-time actor and host of a late night show.

Before his television career, Sajak served in the U.S. Army.

After Sajak revealed his pending retirement, Wheel of Fortune’s official Twitter account replied with well wishes:

“Thank you to the best host in the biz. Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever!”

When Sajak retires, he’ll do so as the longest-tenured game show host in television history.

