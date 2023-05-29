Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Sends Pat Sajak Off The Rails

Videos by OutKick
After 42 years of hosting “Wheel of Fortune,” Pat Sajak’s patience is wearing thin.
And Friday, some poor woman named Debbie found out first-hand.
During the first triple Toss-Up of the evening, Debbie solved all three puzzles incorrectly.
“Taking a nap!” Debbie buzzed in. But Sajak said the answer was incorrect.
The puzzle was solved shortly after by another contestant calling out, “Hailing a cab.”
“I like the ‘taking a nap’ one better,” Sajak teased.
Debbie and her granddaughter rang in with the wrong answer a second time, and Sajak once again declined the answer.
During the third and final toss-up, Debbie was wrong yet again.
We’ll call it a reverse hat trick.
“Why are you bothering?” Sajak asked her.
He must have realized he sounded like a jerk because the 76-year-old host then tried to lighten the mood.
“I don’t care what happened. I could listen to you solve Toss-Ups all night long,” Sajak said.
Don’t mess with Pat Sajak.
Honestly, Debbie lived my worst nightmare. I am an absolute whiz at “Wheel of Fortune” in my living room.
Humble brag: I am undefeated in my family.
But with the pressure of bright lights and a live studio audience, I’m terrified I’d buckle and become an Internet meme.
And then to have Pat Sajak berate you on top of that? No thank you.
I remember one episode where he yelled at a woman to “solve the darn puzzle” because she spun the wheel more times than he wanted.
And how about that time he scolded a lady for prematurely touching the wheel?
And that time he scolded another guy for doing the same thing?
And then there was the episode when Sajak just outright assaulted a dude.
No, no, I’m not trying to embarrass myself or experience the wrath of Sajak.
I’ll continue to play from my couch where it’s safe.