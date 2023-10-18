Stephen A. Smith Gets Torched For Saying Tua Just Throws 2-Yard Passes To Tyreek Hill

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith is not on board the Tua Tagovailoa hype train.

On Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, the hosts discussed whether Tua is the clear-cut NFL MVP so far. And Smith is not convinced.

Sure, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is leading the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating (of starting QBs) and passing first downs. But according to Smith, you can attribute all of Tagovailoa’s success to his WR1.

“I don’t know if y’all watching Miami enough,” Smith said. “All of these passes ain’t for 19, 20, 30, 40 yards. You just got Tua dipping it 2 yards to [Tyreek Hill], and he the one taking it to the house.”

And while these words were leaving Smith’s mouth, the highlight package showed five long passes — including a 50-yard bomb — from Tua. The only short passes were red zone touchdowns.

"I don't know if y'all watching Miami enough. All of these passes ain't for 19, 20, 30, 40 yards. You just got Tua dipping it two yards to [Tyreek Hill]." – Stephen A. Smith.



We counted five long passes by Tua in the accompanying highlights package, while all of Tua's short… pic.twitter.com/btq7YALLTj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2023

Gotta hand it to you, Stephen A. You might be spewing nonsense, but you’re spewing it with authority.

And that’s not to take anything away from Tyreek Hill. Hill is an absolute monster, and he’s on pace for more than 2,000 receiving yards this season — a feat that has never been accomplished. But for Smith to suggest Tua is simply throwing 2-yard slants, and Tyreek is taking them all to the crib is just foolish.

So the Internet let him know.

he just be on there lying — 𐌕𐌄𐌄🤞🏻 (@HimmyCarter_) October 17, 2023

Being simultaneously corrected by the highlight package on your own show is incredible. — Craig (@_itsalwayscraig) October 17, 2023

What Stephen A. Smith classifies as a 2-yard pass pic.twitter.com/MAQ9uvp1gm — David Triana (@davidtriana_) October 17, 2023

Tag that man – @stephenasmith — we know we’re watching, question is my brother in Christ, are YOU watching? Bc if you think all Tua doing is dinking and dunking you don’t know what the hell you are talking about — AdamBackInFL (@WasSeminole51) October 17, 2023

And had the nerve to say “ i don’t know if yall watching Miami enough” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Ike (@TurnpikeIKE621) October 17, 2023

Bro just be freestyling… — Looped Mind (@LoopedMind) October 17, 2023

Bro really do just be freestyling. Because he certainly hasn’t checked the stats.

Tagovailoa leads all starting quarterbacks in air yards per attempt and he’s third in the league in total air yards. As for Tyreek? He’s averaging 125.33 air yards per game with an average depth of target (aDOT) of 12.5.

Clearly, it’s Smith who hasn’t been watching the Dolphins. But they do play in prime time on Sunday — maybe he can catch that one.

