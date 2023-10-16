Shannon Sharpe Says Tyreek Hill Is Most Valuable Non-Quarterback In NFL

Videos by OutKick

It’s a pretty common consensus that a quarterback is the most important player on a football team. That’s why in the past 20 years, all but three of the NFL MVPs have been quarterbacks.

But in 2023, who is the league’s most valuable player who isn’t a QB? If you ask Shannon Sharpe, it’s an easy answer: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“He’s completely changed the way the Miami Dolphins do business,” Sharpe said on ESPN’s First Take Monday. “He’s one of the few guys in the history of the game that can take a 5-yard route and turn it into an 80-yard spectacular. He is a threat, legitimately, to hit his head on the goal post every time he touches the football.”

That’s hard to argue, and it’s not just because I’m a Dolphins fan.

Through six games, Hill has 42 catches for a whopping 814 yards and six touchdowns. He is on pace to surpass 2,000 receiving yards — a feat that has never been done.

“He is the most dangerous man, regardless of position,” Sharpe continued. “That man — No. 10, 5-foot-8, 195 pounds — strikes more fear in the heart of opposing coaches than any current player because of that speed and his ability to break the game open at any moment.”

For the record, the Dolphins’ roster says he’s 5’10. But that’s not important.

Sharpe’s co-host Stephen A. Smith had a different opinion. While he acknowledged everything Tyreek Hill brings to the table, Smith argued the Dolphins have a slew of other playmakers on offense, too. So his pick for most valuable non-quarterback is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey — who serves as a safety blanket for QB Brock Purdy.

McCaffrey has 110 carries for 553 yards and seven touchdowns. Both the 49ers and the Dolphins are 5-1. And we have 12 more weeks to find out who is the real MVP.

But I’m with Shannon on this one: Team Cheetah.

Think someone else deserves the non-QB MVP title? Tweet me at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.