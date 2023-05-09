Videos by OutKick

LSU women’s basketball is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as national champions during the 2023/24 season. Kim Mulkey and the Tigers lost three starters to graduation, but rebuilt and reloaded in a big way.

Not only did LSU land the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023, it added the two most sought-after transfers through the portal. It feels not unlike the college version of the Golden State Warriors’ super team, when Kevin Durant joined Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Angel Reese returns as the team’s leading scorer and Flau’jae Johnson is back after being named SEC Freshman of the Year. From there, the Tigers added No. 2 overall recruit Mikaylah Williams and No. 7 overall recruit Aalyah Del Rosario, along with two other top-100 recruits.

Hailey Van Lith, one of the most prolific guards in the country, left Louisville for Baton Rouge last month.

Aneesah Morrow, who averaged a 25-point double-double at forward for DePaul last year, also announced her decision to head south over the weekend.

All of this goes to say that — in theory — LSU women’s basketball should not lose. The roster is stacked with stars and it should go back-to-back.

Obviously, games are not won or lost on paper. And the question is whether Mulkey can get all of her new players to mesh, and whether there are enough touches to go around.

Those who doubt the Tigers point to the abundance of talent and see it as a problem in terms of chemistry and distribution. Those in Lousiana don’t care what the outsiders have to say.

Flau’jae Johnson clapped back at the haters.

Johnson, who averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a freshman last year, was born to the late rapper Camoflauge. The ability to spit bars was passed down through generations, and she was inspired to carry on her father’s legacy.

Johnson was featured on ‘The Rap Game’ before heading to LSU.

She also performed on America’s Got Talent.

It isn’t just a gimmick, either. Johnson is signed to a distribution deal with RocNation.

Johnson even performed after LSU’s national championship parade.

On Monday, Johnson took aim at the people doubting the Tigers with a remix of Latto’s ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ Her lyrics would suggest that she is not concerned with what they have to say, because Van Lith is going to be the difference maker.

We Got Van Lith That’s What I Stress If They Suggest We Can’t Repeat 4️⃣ @Latto “Put It On Da Floor” FlauMix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nIKnRAgyI0 — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) May 8, 2023

Will LSU defend its title? Can Mulkey’s “super team” back up Johnson’s talk?

Only time will tell… but Johnson and the Tigers feel pretty confident in their ability to run it back!