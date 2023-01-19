2023 LPGA Tour Travel Schedule Requires More Than 80,000 Miles Across The Globe, Looks Completely Exhausting

The goal for most female golfers is to one day compete on the LPGA Tour. It is the crème de la crème of women’s golf. It is the top league in the sport with the largest purses.
However, competing on the LPGA Tour is not for the faint of heart. While the competition itself is grueling, the amount travel required to compete might be even more so.
Frequent flyer miles will be accrued at an astonishing rate and jet leg is simply unavoidable.
Here is how the 2023 LPGA travel schedule breaks down:
- Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions — Orlando, Florida
- 9,548 MILES
- Honda LPGA Thailand — Chonburi, Thailand
- 837 MILES
- HSBC Women’s World Championship — Singapore
- 1,291 MILES
- Blue Bay LPGA — Hainan Island, China
- 7,909 MILES
- LPGA Drive On Championship — Gold Canyon, Arizona
- 402 MILES
- DIO Implant LA Open — Palos Verdes Estates, California
- 2,552 MILES
- LOTTE Championship — Oahu, Hawaii
- 3,888 MILES
- The Chevron Championship — The Woodlands, Texas
- 1,354 MILES
- JM Eagle LA Championship — Los Angeles, California
- 347 MILES
- Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown — San Francisco, California
- 2,555 MILES
- Cognizant Founders Cup — Clifton, New Jersey
- 2,218 MILES
- Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play — Las Vegas, Nevada
- 2,225 MILES
- Mizuho Americas Open — Jersey City, New Jersey
- 25 MILES
- ShopRite LPGA Classic — Galloway, New Jersey
- 618 MILES
- Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give — Belmont, Michigan
- 603 MILES
- KPMG Women’s PGA Championship — Springfield, New Jersey
- 2,555 MILES
- U.S. Women’s Open — Pebble Beach, California
- 2,062 MILES
- Greater Toledo LPGA Classic — Sylvania, Ohio
- 136 MILES
- Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational — Midland, Michigan
- 4,185 MILES
- The Amundi Evian Championship — Evian-les-Bains, France
- 790 MILES
- Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open — Ayrshire, Scotland
- 338 MILES
- AIG Women’s Open — Surrey, England
- 340 MILES
- ISPS Handa World Invitational — Antrim, Northern Ireland
- 4,379 MILES
- CP Women’s Open — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- 259 MILES
- Portland Classic — Portland, Oregon
- 1,979 MILES
- Kroger Queen City Championship — Cincinnati, Ohio
- 4,189 MILES
- The Solheim Cup — Andalucia, Spain
- 4,741 MILES
- Walmart NW Arkansas Championship — Rogers, Arkansas
- 273 MILES
- The Ascendant LPGA — The Colony, Texas
- 7,336 MILES
- Buick LPGA Shanghai — Shanghai, China
- 516 MILES
- BMW Ladies Championship — TBD, Republic of Korea
- 874 MILES
- Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA — New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- 1,347 MILES
- TOTO Japan Classic — Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan
- 7,097 MILES
- The ANNIKA — Bellair, Florida
- 278 MILES
- CME Group Tour Championship — Naples, Florida
TOTAL TRAVEL: 80,037 MILES (numbers are approximate)
Let’s do the math.
All of these tournaments are held on consecutive weekends from February 23, 2023 to Nov. 19, 2023. That is 269 days.
By traveling 80,037 miles over the course of 269 days, that averages out to an astonishing 297 miles PER DAY. However, the athletes are not traveling every day.
The tournaments take up four out of every seven days each week. Thursday through Sunday.
They travel on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Though Wednesday is typically the practice round.
Assuming that the golfers travel three days each week, that is about 115 travel days. Traveling 80,037 miles over the course of 115 travel days averages out to 695 miles per day.
If they travel just two days each week, to make the practice round, that is about 77 travel days. Traveling 80,037 miles over the course of 77 travel days averages out to 1,039 miles per day.
To get a grasp of just how insane it is, here is a visual breakdown of the LPGA Tour:
And here is how it compares to the PGA Tour:
The PGA Tour travel schedule is much, much less insane.
Obviously, not every LPGA golfer competes in every LPGA event. But to even compete for half of the tournaments, if you include the ones that aren’t stateside, is downright bonkers.