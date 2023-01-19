2023 LPGA Tour Travel Schedule Requires More Than 80,000 Miles Across The Globe, Looks Completely Exhausting

The goal for most female golfers is to one day compete on the LPGA Tour. It is the crème de la crème of women’s golf. It is the top league in the sport with the largest purses.

However, competing on the LPGA Tour is not for the faint of heart. While the competition itself is grueling, the amount travel required to compete might be even more so.

Frequent flyer miles will be accrued at an astonishing rate and jet leg is simply unavoidable.

Here is how the 2023 LPGA travel schedule breaks down:

Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions — Orlando, Florida

9,548 MILES

Honda LPGA Thailand — Chonburi, Thailand

837 MILES

HSBC Women’s World Championship — Singapore

1,291 MILES

Blue Bay LPGA — Hainan Island, China

7,909 MILES

LPGA Drive On Championship — Gold Canyon, Arizona

402 MILES

DIO Implant LA Open — Palos Verdes Estates, California

2,552 MILES

LOTTE Championship — Oahu, Hawaii

3,888 MILES

The Chevron Championship — The Woodlands, Texas

1,354 MILES

JM Eagle LA Championship — Los Angeles, California

347 MILES

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown — San Francisco, California

2,555 MILES

Cognizant Founders Cup — Clifton, New Jersey

2,218 MILES

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play — Las Vegas, Nevada

2,225 MILES

Mizuho Americas Open — Jersey City, New Jersey

25 MILES

ShopRite LPGA Classic — Galloway, New Jersey

618 MILES

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give — Belmont, Michigan

603 MILES

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship — Springfield, New Jersey

2,555 MILES

U.S. Women’s Open — Pebble Beach, California

2,062 MILES

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic — Sylvania, Ohio

136 MILES

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational — Midland, Michigan

4,185 MILES

The Amundi Evian Championship — Evian-les-Bains, France

790 MILES

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open — Ayrshire, Scotland

338 MILES

AIG Women’s Open — Surrey, England

340 MILES

ISPS Handa World Invitational — Antrim, Northern Ireland

4,379 MILES

CP Women’s Open — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

259 MILES

Portland Classic — Portland, Oregon

1,979 MILES

Kroger Queen City Championship — Cincinnati, Ohio

4,189 MILES

The Solheim Cup — Andalucia, Spain

4,741 MILES

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship — Rogers, Arkansas

273 MILES

The Ascendant LPGA — The Colony, Texas

7,336 MILES

Buick LPGA Shanghai — Shanghai, China

516 MILES

BMW Ladies Championship — TBD, Republic of Korea

874 MILES

Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA — New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

1,347 MILES

TOTO Japan Classic — Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan

7,097 MILES

The ANNIKA — Bellair, Florida

278 MILES

CME Group Tour Championship — Naples, Florida

TOTAL TRAVEL: 80,037 MILES (numbers are approximate)

Let’s do the math.

All of these tournaments are held on consecutive weekends from February 23, 2023 to Nov. 19, 2023. That is 269 days.

By traveling 80,037 miles over the course of 269 days, that averages out to an astonishing 297 miles PER DAY. However, the athletes are not traveling every day.

The tournaments take up four out of every seven days each week. Thursday through Sunday.

They travel on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Though Wednesday is typically the practice round.

Assuming that the golfers travel three days each week, that is about 115 travel days. Traveling 80,037 miles over the course of 115 travel days averages out to 695 miles per day.

If they travel just two days each week, to make the practice round, that is about 77 travel days. Traveling 80,037 miles over the course of 77 travel days averages out to 1,039 miles per day.

To get a grasp of just how insane it is, here is a visual breakdown of the LPGA Tour:

Trying to wrap my head around the @LPGA travel schedule 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gfTYuwoENA — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) January 17, 2023

And here is how it compares to the PGA Tour:

2023 PGA Tour stops, made by a gal who has too much time on her hands pic.twitter.com/4eOatLKqh5 — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) January 17, 2023

The PGA Tour travel schedule is much, much less insane.

Obviously, not every LPGA golfer competes in every LPGA event. But to even compete for half of the tournaments, if you include the ones that aren’t stateside, is downright bonkers.