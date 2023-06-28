Lily-Rose Depp And ‘The Idol’ Gets Canned, Kyrie Irving Switches Sports, Happy Gilmore Heads To College, Kenny Pickett Ties The Knot And Myles Garrett Bull Rushes Camper

Videos by OutKick

Happy National Insurance and National Paul Bunyan Day to those who observe. In between changing your beneficiaries and dusting off your sleeveless flannel, I hope you’ll find time to check in with Lily-Rose Depp. Yep, that’s Johnny’s daughter. And unlike her ex-stepmom Amber Heard, she uses the bed more for on-screen romps than she does a toilet.

But we’ll circle around that bowl later. We’ll also throw an axe (remember, it’s National Paul Bunyan Day) at college football’s strangest trophy, check in on Kyrie Irving’s summer career change, introduce you to Mrs. Kenny Pickett and keep it in the AFC North by getting the hell out of Myles Garrett’s way.

Alright, no reason to waste anymore time. Let’s discount double-check our way through Wednesday’s Nightcaps and get ready to potty party!

Are You Watching HBO’s “The Idol”?

Ok, no use burying the lead. We’ve gotta talk Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s newish, super-strange, often-awkward, nudity-filled series “The Idol.” The summer series stars Depp and is likely the only place where men head south more frequently than Top 100 football recruits.

If you like nudity (slowly raises hand while looking around…maybe), this is arguably HBO’s most nude-filled show of late that doesn’t involve dragons. There’s also a bunch of weird sex between Lily-Rose and music artist The Weeknd, who co-stars in the show. A quick synopsis – Depp plays a pop star with a bunch of issues who falls in love with The Weeknd, who is essentially a controlling cult leader. There’s a bunch of sex, drugs and rock-n-roll pop music throughout.

Of her oft-nude role, Depp stated in part: “…when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”

Lily-Rose Depp often bares it all, or almost all, in HBO’s “The Idol.” (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images).

The Idol’s been a lightning rod for controversy, mainly because snowflakes aren’t down with freeing the nipple unless it coincides with grown men freeing their nuggets. Anyways, it’s been so controversial that HBO (or is it Max, or is it HBOMax, or is it…) has already canceled the series. The show’s fifth and final episode airs Sunday.

Personally, I’ve watched all four episodes that have aired. I can’t tell if the show is any good, or if I’m just watching because there’s no sports on (sorry MLB, there’s still like 100 more games to go before it gets interesting) and I have no interest in watching America’s Got Talent – which seems to be the only other thing on TV. What I can tell you is that the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis is a damn good actress and from the looks of things, she’s going to be around for a while.

Kyrie Irving Briefly Changes Careers

Speaking of making people feel awkward, current NBA free agent Kyrie Irving has been dumping on the title hopes of franchises for the better half of the last decade. Turns out, Mr. Flat Earth himself might actually be a better football player than he is a hooper or movie reviewer.

Earlier this week, video surfaced of Irving running routes and catching passes on a football field. And, honestly, he looked good doing so. He’s listed at 6’2 and a shade under 200 lbs. That’s NFL WR size and you can bet he’s dramatic enough to fill the void of any team seeking a diva to complete their offense.

Basketball players can play any sport, better than any other athlete playing another sport 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uRxeL3iUry — JPW (@JWepp) June 26, 2023

Has there ever been a more perfect person to run a flat route?

He’ll Want To Avoid Myles Garrett

In the event Irving changes careers (I mean, would it really surprise anyone if he actually did?), he’ll want to steer clear of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. As OutKick’s Grayson Weir noted this morning, Tuesday marked the start of Garrett’s two-day youth football camp and one attendee learned the hard way that Garrett doesn’t really have an off switch.

#Browns Myles Garrett not taking it easy on his campers today 😂 pic.twitter.com/erfLhBiL1Y — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 27, 2023

Kid didn’t stand a chance. Not with that piss-poor pass block technique. He’s got a lot of weight on that front foot, he’s off balance, the hand punch is lacking and I’d even suggest he tipped the snap count. Hopefully his quarterback – who’s slow release wasn’t doing anyone any favors – takes advantage of National Insurance Day and gets himself some coverage before the games start for real.

And by the way, this has shades of Peyton Manning on SNL written all over it. Remember that classic? Sure ya do.

Happy Gilmore Is Heading To College

Speaking of SNL (cast members)…

Hype the crowd and ready the Subway sponsorship, Happy Gilmore’s headed to a college fairway near you. Yep, Happy’s doing something Shooter McGavin could only dream of – he’s committed to study and play golf in college, at Ball State University. To be fair, Shooter probably went to some a—hole college like Dartmouth or Penn or maybe even did something super pretentious like studied abroad. But that’s for someone else to write. 17-year-old Landon “Happy” Gilmore, who’ll be a senior at Indiana’s Bloomington South High in the fall, received a famous shoutout after announcing his commitment to the Cardinals.

His namesake, Adam Sandler, took to Twitter to send Happy encouragement, tweeting in part: “Pulling for you.”

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

Cool stuff. And here’s hoping, for Happy’s sake, the BSU dining hall has better breakfast options than what Shooter chows down on. Remember, he eats pieces of shit like you for breakfast.