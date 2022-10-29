Hours before losing in overtime on Thursday night, Kyrie Irving put himself in the middle of yet another controversy. This time, it stems from his promotion of a movie filled with anti-Semitic disinformation.

Irving, whose name on Twitter is ‘Hélà,’ posted the following tweet. It promotes the movie ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on Amazon.

The description of the 2018 movie is based on a 2015 book by the same name. It states that it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.” A description of the book reads, “Since the European and Arab slave traders stepped foot into Africa, blacks have been told lies about their heritage.”

Both the movie and the book preach ideas that are closely aligned with Black Hebrew Israelite extremists. The Black Hebrew Israelite movement generally believes that Black people are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites. More extreme factions of the movement claim that Black people have been “robbed of their identity as being ‘God’s chosen people.'”

The book, which is the basis of the movie that Kyrie Irving promoted, has direct instances of anti-Semitism.

Chapter four begins by suggesting that anti-Black racism stems from important Jewish literature.

“Western Education and Religion tries to teach the world that blacks are cursed with their skin color by the Curse of Ham/Canaan. This is also taught in European Jewish documents and in the teachings of the Talmud book in Judaism. Some can say that it established the base for black racism even before the KKK.”

Another portion of the book says that many “Jews and European Scottish/York Freemasons have claimed that they worship Satan or Lucifer.” It questions whether there are connections between Judaism and the devil.

In addition, the book quotes ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.’ It is the most infamous and widely-distributed anti-Semitic publication of modern times.

“Using control of our money and the Mass Media, the European Jews gained control of our thinking,” Hebrews to Negroes reads. And these examples only begin to scratch the surface of the problematic, anti-Semitic rhetoric in both the book and movie.

When asked for comment, the Brooklyn Nets released the following statement:

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Irving, a self-proclaimed “free-thinker,” has been tied to many other conspiracies throughout the years. Many can be laughed off. His promotion of ‘Hebrews to Negroes,’ however, is unacceptable.