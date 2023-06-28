Man Intentionally Burns Penis Off To Fulfill Dream Of Being A Woman

Videos by OutKick

You ever just get so fed up with your penis that you decided enough’s enough and pour some chemicals on it to burn it off?

Well, you’re not alone. It takes a village, as they say.

One biological fella over in Australia took the brave step recently and decided to burn his penis right off the bone (?) to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a woman.

The heroic move was uncovered in a recent report published in the medical journal Urology Case Reports.

“We present a case of self-inflicted chemical penile burn requiring emergency penectomy in a trans-feminine patient,” the authors wrote in the study.

Trans woman burns penis off to fallen her dream

I don’t care how badly you want something — penile burn is NEVER going to be worth it in the end. Just can’t be.

No fake vagina is worth some penile burn.

According to the report, the 57-year-old trans woman had been assigned male at birth but felt she was born in the wrong body. I, too, feel that way, but only because I’ve fully developed a dad bod over the past two years.

Sad.

Anyway, the study points out the gender-affirming surgery — the buzz word all the wokes are using right now to make it all seem normal — isn’t available in Australia, so our guy (girl?) whipped up a chemical concoction and doused his penis.

It all went south at first, however, because the patient didn’t burn his penis enough. Instead, it was quite literally just the tip (true story), and doctors felt they had the rest of it under control.

A week later, things finally fell into place for our trans woman when the rest of the penis succumbed to the burns.

“Accompanying photos show the gangrenous member, which is almost completely black, as if badly frostbitten,” the NY Post wrote.

A black, frostbitten, dead penis — combined with ‘rising inflammatory markers’ — necessitated an ’emergency penectomy,’ per the study.

Snip snip, as Michael Scott once said. All that remained after the amputations was a 1-centimeter stump to pee out of.

What a time to be alive.