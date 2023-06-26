Media Sanitizes Pride Events, Ignores Disgusting Behavior: David Hookstead

Videos by OutKick

The media doesn’t seem interested in telling the full story of the conduct that unfolded at LGBTQ+ Pride events over the weekend.

Cities across North America held parades and festivities in honor of Pride Month winding down. The articles and reactions from the media were overwhelmingly glowing and positive.

The Associated Press, a news outlet that is viewed by many as credible, published a piece that referred to the events as a “grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco.”

The piece reads like propaganda coming straight from the mouth of Baghdad Bob, but the reality of what happened over the weekend is far darker and much more sinister.

The media ignores gross conduct at Pride events.

Drag marchers in New York gleefully chanted they’re “coming for your children,” completely naked men exposed their genitals to young children in Seattle, a man in his underwear twerked for young children in Minneapolis and naked men exposed themselves in front of kids in Toronto to name just a few examples.

Most of the videos we can’t share here due to the extremely graphic sexual nature of them. You can easily find them on Twitter.

NYC Drag March takes to the streets towards Stonewall Inn https://t.co/XDeS8hX7Oh pic.twitter.com/N0NHoOGxbZ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

While The AP had no problem publishing a glowing piece about Pride events, there was nothing to be found on the site about drag marchers declaring they’re coming for kids, men exposing themselves to children in multiple cities and the other gross conduct put on display without a second thought.

Why is that? Why did The Associated Press publish a piece promoting the events as a “grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco” without any piece covering the dark side of what happened.

The Associated Press ignores gross conduct at Pride events, but published a glowing piece about the weekend. (Credit: Google)

However, The AP was certainly not alone in ignoring the reality of what unfolded on the streets. NBC, CNN and just about every other mainstream news outlet you can think of turned a blind eye to what happened.

Adult men pulling out their penises in front of children is, apparently, not newsworthy to them.

The media ignored inappropriate conduct at Pride events across North America. (Credit: Google)

The media should be ashamed.

The media’s job is to tell the truth, present information and let people decide for themselves what they think. The media’s job isn’t to run cover for Pride events or anything else.

Yet, that’s exactly what citizens have watched unfold since this weekend. News company’s either completely ignored the disgusting and sick actions witnessed at these events, or in the case of The AP, wrote a full-blown puff piece.

To make matters worse, The AP published a quote from Pride event organizers claiming people who are LGBTQ+ “are under threat” without any pushback.

Media ignores the truth of what happened at Pride events. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

That is wildly irresponsible rhetoric and it’s insanely irresponsible for The AP to just accept that without any attempt to challenge it. Under threat from whom? Under threat for what reason? What specifics are there?

None of that was provided. There’s reason to believe this unhinged rhetoric about threats against the community might have driven transgender mass killer Audrey Hale to murder six people at a Nashville school. Of course, the public still doesn’t know because her manifesto is being hidden.

Yet, The AP has no problem pushing that rhetoric while ignoring the truth about what happened on the ground.

Why isn’t the media covering inappropriate conduct at Pride events? (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The media has, once again, failed the public and failed to do its job. This past weekend saw some of the most vile behavior you can imagine from adults. Yet, it’s almost like it never even happened in the eyes of mainstream outlets. Disgusting and unacceptable.