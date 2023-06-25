Drag Marchers Disgustingly Chant They’re ‘Coming For Your Children’

Videos by OutKick

Participants of New York City’s annual Drag March claimed they’re “coming for your children.”

In a video that has sparked mass outrage, participants chanted, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” as they marched through the streets Friday.

(Warning: the video below contains content some might find offensive and inappropriate)

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

It took no time at all for intense backlash against the participants claiming they absolutely plan on targeting children.

I can smell this video. https://t.co/g8Yr6gKezE — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) June 24, 2023

Deliberate provocations are deliberately provocative. But they've burned through almost all of the goodwill of the people. https://t.co/RURTBRePBS — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) June 24, 2023

Weird flex. Guess they ain’t hiding it. https://t.co/uA091ghoCn — SugarMagnolia (@SugarMAGA) June 24, 2023

This is gross and disgusting conduct from the drag march participants.

Most people in America, generally, embrace a live and let live mindset. Nobody really cares what you do if you’re not bothering anyone else.

However, there are some lines that just can’t be crossed. Targeting kids is right at the top of the list. It can’t be tolerated, condoned or ever allowed.

Yet, the drag march participants feel so proud of themselves they have no problem at all with chanting “we’re coming for your children” in public.

Does anyone think this is acceptable? Will members of the LGBTQ+ community who find this gross and disgusting speak out?

Drag marchers chant they’re coming for kids. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

People won’t tolerate children being targeted.

The reality is very few people, no matter their sexual orientation, find this conduct acceptable. Rational people find it repulsive.

Yet, it reflects on everyone involved in the community when members of a drag march chant they’re “queer” and “coming for your children.”

By not standing up against this garbage, you’re more or less signing off on it as at least being acceptable in public. It’s not. It never will be acceptable to come after children.

Anyone who thinks targeting young kids is acceptable should seek serious mental health. If that fails, the authorities should get involved.

This isn’t a winning strategy. Schools tried to take power away from parents in Virginia, and parents fighting back was a large part of the reason Glenn Youngkin was elected Governor of the state.

Glenn Youngkin was elected Governor of Virginia, in part, because he supported parents rights in schools. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

That will look like a drop in the bucket compared to the backlash we’ll see if “coming for your children” is the new standard embraced or at least tolerated by some on the left.