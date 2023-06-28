Videos by OutKick

Myles Garrett does not care who you are, he is not slowing down. The 27-year-old defensive end showed no mercy at his Youth Camp this week.

Garrett, entering his seventh year with the Cleveland Browns, held his second-annual Football ProCamp on Tuesday and Wednesday in Gates Mills, Ohio. It is open to boys and girls from grades 1 to 8.

Browns DE Myles Garrett had a GREAT time with the kids at his 2nd annual Pro Camp today at Gilmour Academy! pic.twitter.com/WwYDAIGxkn — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 27, 2023

Those attending the camp get hands-on instruction from the four-time Pro Bowler and his group of coaches, “including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment.” Pretty standard stuff for pro player camps.

I’m just trying to put a smile on someone’s face and make the most of every opportunity and make each person come away with a positive outcome. You never know when then they’ll think back on this, and what they’ll do with that memory. Whether it drive them to succeed […] I just want to be a light for someone out here — Myles Garrett, via Fox8

Garrett certainly gave two kids a memory that they will never forget. Even if they try, it’s all over the internet.

The former No. 1 overall pick was listed at 272 pounds last season, but looked lean and lighter ahead of training camp next month. Garrett, though, wouldn’t give anything away.

Got a shave! — Myles Garrett, while rubbing his chin with a smile

Regardless of what he weighs going into 2023, Garrett had no problem getting around the campers.

One (un)lucky kid set up in pass protection. Another was tasked with playing quarterback.

Garrett hit the “lineman” with a hard first punch and a swim move, then strip-sacked the signal-caller. The pass blocker got obliterated and went flying.

#Browns Myles Garrett not taking it easy on his campers today 😂 pic.twitter.com/erfLhBiL1Y — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 27, 2023