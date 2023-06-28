Lily-Rose Depp Reacts To Her Graphic Sex Scenes And Nudity: ‘Really Intentional’

Videos by OutKick

Lily-Rose Depp has no regrets about her graphic sex scenes in “The Idol.”

The HBO series with Depp and The Weeknd will end season one after just five episodes, and it’s unlikely there’s ever another episode after this Sunday.

The series has been universally panned by critics, and is correctly viewed as one of HBO’s greatest failures. While no official decision has been made on the network about the show after this Sunday, it would take a miracle for it to ever return at this point.

“The Idol” with Lily-Rose Depp is more of a joke than it is a serious drama. One of the main points of criticism is the over-the-top sexual nature of the series and graphic sex scenes, which feature Johnny Depp’s daughter.

Lily-Rose Depp reacts to graphic sex scenes in “The Idol.” (Credit: HBO)

Lily-Rose Depp reacts to sex scenes and the graphic nature of “The Idol.”

While viewers might have found the content utterly revolting, LRD did not. In fact, baring all was something she was apparently “excited” to do.

She said the following during an interview with Vogue Australia when discussing “The Idol”:

For me, the whole character and the show and her arc was really a collaboration through and through. We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine – I think all the best art is [polarizing]. I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly. And I think the trust that we all built with each other, you and I, and Sam and I, and Abel (The Weeknd) and I, that can only make for a really safe-feeling set. So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.

The series turned into an unmitigated disaster for HBO.

While Lily-Rose Depp might not have been “scared” and claims to have been “excited” to lose her clothing on screen for “The Idol”, it’s clear not everyone shared that feeling.

Again, the series turned into a joke. There were plenty of jokes being made online about whether or not anyone involved in the writing process had ever even had sex.

Not only was the failed HBO series a punchline among viewers, but critics also sank it. It has a 22% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 16% rating among top critics.

That’s about as brutal as you’ll ever see. Turns out, throwing nudity and sexual situations at viewers doesn’t translate to views and high ratings. Who could have guessed?

Lily-Rose Depp stars in “The Idol.” Season one is ending after just five episodes. (Credit: HBO)

Where does Lily-Rose Depp go from here? That remains to be seen, but she’s clearly not shy when it comes to acting. All we know for sure is “The Idol” is one of HBO’s worst decisions. Just appallingly bad.