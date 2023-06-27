HBO’s Train Wreck ‘The Idol’ Ending Season One After Just Five Episodes, Rumors Swirl It Might Never Return

Videos by OutKick

It appears HBO is ready to put “The Idol” out of its misery.

The series with the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp had huge expectations prior to its premiere on the network, but everything since the start of the first episode has been nothing short of a complete and total disaster.

The show averages a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, gets routinely dragged for its graphic content and is viewed by many as the worst show HBO has ever made. Now, season one will end an episode early.

Yahoo reported the fifth episode set to air this Sunday will be the final of the season, despite six episodes originally being ordered.

The reason for cutting it short is changes were made when Sam Levinson was brought in, according to the same report.

“The Idol” season one ending after five episodes. (Credit: HBO)

“The Idol” has been an unmitigated disaster for HBO.

The main question now is whether or not it will be the final episode ever. It almost certainly will be. There was a previous report the show wouldn’t return for season two.

HBO publicly denied the claim. However, given all the nonstop negative attention and the hilarious bad reviews, it’s hard to imagine HBO wants to keep swimming in this pool of garbage.

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023

HBO rarely misses, but in this case, the network missed big time. It might not be ready to confirm season two will never happen, but let’s just say there’s a better shot you see Baker Mayfield win MVP this upcoming season than Lily-Rose Depp in season two.

“The Idol” has been a disaster for HBO. (Credit: HBO)

HBO is known for making phenomenal content. It’s the network responsible for “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon,” “Sopranos,” “The Last of Us” and many other awesome hits.

It has a great record of success. However, “The Idol” misfired and turned into a joke that stopped being funny a long time ago.

Will there be a second season of “The Idol.” (Credit: HBO)

HBO isn’t going to want to dwell on it. Mentally prepare for the series to never air again after this Sunday. Anything less would be shocking. The entire debacle was a huge swing and a miss for HBO and everyone involved.