Lily-Rose Depp Won’t Wear Much In HBO’s New Show, Which Looks Like Trash

“The Idol” with Lily-Rose Depp looks like it’s going to be unbelievably bad.

There’s been a solid amount of hype for the upcoming series with Johnny Depp’s daughter, especially after HBO dropped a promo image with her that didn’t feature much clothing.

The plot for “The Idol” is described as, “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

Sounds kind of interesting and dramatic right? Well, the trailer makes it look like it’s going to be unbelievably bad.

It’s almost hard to put into words how bad this looks, which is a shame. The premise isn’t all that bad, but it appears the execution is downright horrific.

How do you make a show about a rising star surrounded by troubled people and have it come out looking so terrible?

It might be a reminder that simply because you can sing doesn’t mean you can act. Was there any part of The Weeknd in the trailer that had you thinking he’s going to win an Emmy?

“The Idol” looks awful. (Credit: HBO)

Absolutely not. It also appears HBO’s marketing strategy is to put Lily-Rose Depp into as little clothing as possible in order to draw attention.

This isn’t now. They released a promo image making this clear, but the entire trailer seems built around promoting her wearing very little.

Lily-Rose Depp stars in “The Idol.” (Credit: HBO)

The shame is we know there’s a successful path here for an origin story for a superstar talent. That’s what “Entourage” was, and it was awesome. “Ballers” was also very similar. However, neither show took itself too seriously.

However, “The Idol” looks like it’s going to be horrible, over-acted, over-dramatic and not at all something the average fan will be interested in. It’s very obvious it’s targeted towards the “Euphoria” crowd.

Will HBO’s “The Idol” be a dud? (Credit: HBO)

You can catch “The Idol” starting this Sunday. Something tells me this one won’t have much staying power.