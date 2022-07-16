LeBron James Describes Boston Fans as ‘Racist as F–k’

LeBron James just can’t stop putting his foot in his mouth.

The NBA superstar recently implied that Brittney Griner should think twice about wanting to return to the U.S. from Russia. This bewildering remark led OutKick’s Dan Dakich to describe him as “America’s dumbest smart guy.”

His attempted “clarification” of the Griner remarks was also an unmitigated disaster, as OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out:

Fire your marketing team if you’re upset at the reaction to your own words. They recorded you making these idiotic comments, chose to feature them in your show, and then sent them to media to be featured as if you’d said something brilliant. They’re all idiots too. https://t.co/ss2AGEz4GZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 13, 2022

On Thursday, James rushed to thank Jemele Hill for her support, showing how desperately he sought her validation for his ridiculous statement.

That’s quite a week for anyone, but James wasn’t done yet.

During the most recent episode of his HBO show “The Shop,” LeBron was asked why he hates the Boston fans so much. He did not pull any punches:

“Cause they racist as f–k,” James responded. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f–k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f–k they want to say.”

Calling NBA fans “racist as f–k” is not a good look, no matter where they’re from.

Boston fans in particular are notoriously difficult to deal with; the NBA Finals famously featured a heated battle between Celtics supporters and Draymond Green.

That said, it’s ludicrous in 2022 to claim that fans are openly heckling one of the famous athletes in the world with racist slurs, and no team employees or security seem to notice or care. If fans were loudly making racist comments, there would be obvious ejection taking place each and every game.

Not to mention that Boston players would almost certainly be making public condemnations of racist remarks directed towards him.

It’s certainly possible that LeBron has heard offensive terms hurled at him in his time in the NBA and especially in Boston, but it’s often hard to take him seriously given his history of inflammatory, attention seeking statements.

Just a few years ago, Los Angeles police found no information after the supposed “racist graffiti” incident at James’s home. Would it really be that surprising if this was something similar?