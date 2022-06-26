Steve Kerr Says Celtics Fans Crossed The Line With Draymond Green

Although Draymond Green got the last laugh by helping the Warriors win their fourth title the past decade, their coach is still addressing the behavior of Celtics fans. Because Kerr, and others at ESPN, continue pretending sports fans are changing as the years go on. It’s unclear why the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner that the fans aren’t changing — how we cover the players, has.

“I thought they (Celtics fans) crossed the line,” Kerr said. “I’m all for booing guys…cheering for your team. The appropriate cheer…if you go down that path — is so-and-so sucks. They were saying ‘F you Draymond’…20,000 people, I thought of Draymond’s kids too. Like DJ, five years old, sweet kid, like the nicest kid…this sweet and innocent little guy and he’s got to sit there and watch as his dad gets cussed out by 20,000+ fans. People don’t think of it in those terms when you’re watching from the outside. I do think it rattled Draymond a little bit because that’s pretty extreme.”

How thoughtful of Steve Kerr? It’s too bad he berated Donald Trump regardless of the fact his younger children would see. Guess he only supports treating people with respect when they’re on his side? Typical.

And if we’re being realistic about the way today’s sports climate is covered, fans haven’t changed. They’ve always occasionally crossed the line to being disrespectful, but our difference is that we now ask players and coaches to respond like it matters. Throw a mic in Patrick Ewings face after a playoff road loss to the Bulls and they could say something similar to what Kerr said this week.

Another difference, and it’s a big one, is that players from the past would take any issue they had with fans or opposing players to the court. Don’t enjoy how Celtics fans treat you at TD Garden? Beat them by 20 and force them to recognize your greatness. Like a man.

Draymond Green has a real chance to make the Basketball Hall of Fame — let his play shut Celtics fans up. Hopping on a podcast whining is a fool’s game and let’s quit the charade of using children to gaslight sports fans. They’re adults with alcohol in their systems. Crazy stuff will be said.