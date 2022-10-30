Lane Kiffin has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That was evident on Saturday night in College Station as he clapped back at an opposing player who tried to talk smack.

Ole Miss and Kiffin have some bad blood with Texas A&M.

In the week leading up to the game, the Rebels head coach joked that he was “out-bid” for former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who left his staff for the same role with the Aggies during the offseason. Kiffin has also been very vocal about the NIL practices at Texas A&M.

There was a lot of animosity between the two sides, and once they took the field, it was dogfight.

Late in the third quarter, Ole Miss ran a short pass play to Jonathan Mingo that went for six and extended its lead to nine.

Third passing score of the day for @JaxsonDart as he finds @ogmingo1k! pic.twitter.com/ZPxwZYjfoG — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 30, 2022

However, there was laundry on the field after the play.

As the officiating crew deliberated, Kiffin went out onto the field to plead his case for why the touchdown play was legal and should have stood. While he did, Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson said something in his direction.

Lane Kiffin immediately snapped back and appeared to say “why don’t you just lay down right there and fake another f—king injury.”

When Anderson responded, Kiffin let him have it again and seemingly said something like: “No flag. Lay down right there and fake another injury.”

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a chat with Texas A&M DB Bryce Anderson. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/Qw4B09vXPu — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 30, 2022

Ultimately, as Kiffin and Anderson went at it, the officials picked up the flag and the touchdown stood. As for what was said between the two, the chatter stemmed from the Aggies, and Durkin’s tactic to slow down the Rebels offense.

Ole Miss has one of the fastest offenses in the country and its wears defenses out.

To try and give the players a chance to catch their breath, Texas A&M had players go down with a cramp or an injury. It stops the momentum and there is no rule in place to prevent fake injuries, so it is a legal strategy, and one that the Rebels used last season with Durkin overseeing the defense.

Clearly, though, Kiffin had seen enough. And when Anderson got in his face, he did not hold back.