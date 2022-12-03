Lamar Jackson On ‘Eat D**k’ Tweet Aimed At Online Troll: ‘My Bad’

Lamar Jackson fired off an angry tweet on Sunday after an online troll suggested he didn’t deserve a big contract extension.

Jackson later deleted the tweet, which read: “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did shit but eat dick.”

According to Jackson, a voice of reason got to him and told him to take the tweet down.

Lamar Jackson said he deleted the tweet Sunday because his girlfriend suggested he do so pic.twitter.com/CSfWEpSr9w — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 2, 2022

Then during his media availability in the lead-up to Baltimore’s game against Denver, Lamar Jackson said he apologized to the troll. With a smirk on his face he delivered a simple message to the media: “My bad.”

Lamar Jackson said he was “bitter” when he tweeted at a fan after Sunday’s loss. “My bad,” Jackson said. pic.twitter.com/3DKQoVT5Xn — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 2, 2022

Jackson later added, “Don’t say what I said. We got kids watching. I don’t need kids saying that. I’ll try to stay off Twitter, if anything, if something like that happens again. Hopefully, we’re not losing no more.”

Lamar Jackson contract talk causing strife for him and the team

It’s no secret that Lamar Jackson wants to be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL when his rookie deal expires after this season. He has made that very well-known and has taken to social media several times to express the sentiment.

But the Ravens aren’t going to be required to give him a long-term deal. They can always place the franchise tag on him for next season. Reports suggest that they’re willing to reach a long-term deal, but they may also want to see how this season plays out.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson addresses the tweet he fired off at an online troll. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

As I wrote previously about Jackson, it’s his playoff performances that need to improve. Everyone knows he can dominate in the regular season.

He is just 1-3 in four playoff starts with a 56% completion percentage and a 3-5 TD-INT ratio. The Ravens have averaged just 13 points in those games and Jackson has never been past the Divisional Round.

This season, Baltimore sits in a tie for the AFC North lead with Cincinnati as both teams are 7-4. It seems likely the Ravens will make the playoffs again and Jackson will have an opportunity to redeem himself. It could go a long way in determining how rich he will become in the next six months.