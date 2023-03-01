John Daly, Cigarette In Hand, Belts Out Garth Brooks With Johnny Damon

Videos by OutKick

John Daly was back where he truly belonged last weekend: up on stage, cigarette in hand, belting out Garth Brooks during a star-studded Karaoke night in Florida.

I dare you to find a more American sentence on the internet today.

Daly and ex-big leaguer – and current Savannah Banana – Johnny Damon went viral earlier this week went video emerged of them belting out Brooks’ Friends In Low Places during Damon’s Celebrity Golf Classic at the Reunion Resort Club in Kissimmee.

It was the second time in a month the legendary golfer was caught blasting tunes on stage, too. Daly also sang a little Dixieland Delight earlier last month at Brick Street bar in Ohio.

What a guy.

John Daly sings Garth Brooks, Bob Dylan Karaoke

Tough to find a better trio than Johnny Damon, John Daly and Garth Brooks. According to TMZ, the two sang Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, too.

TMZ also said that several other A-listers were at the event, including Ken Griffey Jr., Alonzo Mourning, CC Sabathia and Plaxico Burress.

What a party. What a wide cast of characters! I’m thinking Ken Griffey Jr. was NOT on stage belting out tunes, though. Don’t know if you’ve caught any of his interviews over the past few years, but that doesn’t really seem like his thing.

John Daly is a Karaoke machine.

Anyway, back to Daly, who continues to be a content machine on and off the course.

Not only is he a two-time Major champion, but he’s been known to jump into ponds at one of Donald Trump’s courses, rip drives over a highway barefoot, crush a local Hooters while attending the Masters, and drunk-order an absurd amount of Taco Bell.

Looks like his latest antics now include a second career as a musical act on stage. I’m here for it, and you should be, too.