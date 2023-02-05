John Daly Belts Out ‘Dixieland Delight’ At Famously Rowdy ‘Brick Street’ College Bar

Videos by OutKick

Wherever John Daly goes, a good time follows. That was certainly the case in Oxford, Ohio last week.

Daly, of course, is one of the most famous golfers of all-time. Although he won two Majors during his storied career, the 56-year-old might best be known for his off-course shenanigans.

Whether he is jumping into ponds at one of Donald Trump’s courses, ripping drives over a highway while barefoot, hitting up Hooters while attending the Masters, drunk ordering an absurd amount of Taco Bell, or ripping heaters at The Open, Daly is always up to something. And it’s always something fun.

To begin the month of February, Daly pulled up to one of the most famous bars in America and performed in front of a sold-out crowd.

John Daly rocked out at Brick Street!

Excited to have the legend @PGA_JohnDaly & @JockoDeal partying and singing all night on Feb 1. Jocko is famous for being able to cover more than 3000 songs, and JD is famous for knowing how to have one hell of a time!



Get tickets > https://t.co/m7Bv9PzVEA pic.twitter.com/72AMzuNsCQ — Brick Street (@BrickStOxford) January 7, 2023

Brick Street, for those who are unfamiliar, is one of the rowdiest college bars in the country. Miami University students pack into the building for concerts ranging from G-Eazy to Loud Luxury to Brett Eldredge. Some of the biggest names in music performed at the bar before selling out arenas today.

The Redhawks also show out to Brick Street for big sporting events and turn the place up to 11. It’s always packed and always electric.

All of this goes to say that Brick Street is awesome, and adding Daly to the mix only makes the party that much better. He sold the place out… on a Wednesday!

Once Daly got up on stage, he started belting out the hits one after one. Dixieland Delight, an all-time sing-a-long song, had the entire place in full voice.

@jockodeal “Dixieland Delight” Alabama with John Daly at Brick Street in Oxford OH. ♬ original sound – Jocko Deal

How many people can say that they saw one of the greatest golfers in history sing a few karaoke classics at a college bar in Ohio? Those who can will never forget singing along with John Daly!