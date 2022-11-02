Joe Biden Makes Up Bizarre, Nonexistent Southern Saying

It’s getting hard to determine where the dividing line between senility and lying starts and ends with President Joe Biden.

Just in the past few weeks, Biden’s asked for a congresswoman who died, mumbled incoherently in response to a reporter’s question, and apologized to no one after a speech.

The other day he blatantly lied about why he quit college football, then forgot how many states there are in the country he runs.

Tuesday, he pulled another Biden move, entirely making up a nonexistent Southern expression.

Biden: "As they say in southern, 'doesn't know where y'all been. Got damn boy.'" pic.twitter.com/9DzSvtqrt4 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 1, 2022

“As they say in southern, ‘doesn’t know where y’all been, got damn boy.”

Just another day in the life of the most powerful man in the world.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. It’s unclear when Biden decided to make up the nonexistent Southern expression. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Joe Biden is Tough to Watch

While it’s fun to laugh at the nonsensical things he says or does, it’s also legitimately concerning.

Biden is making world-altering policy decisions and caused immense damage to the country’s economy and stability.

Beyond the lies and misrepresentations about his personal life, he’s also lying about Republican policy positions to influence midterm voters.

But he and his party know that he’ll receive protection from the media that shares his ideology.

Instead of covering his obvious mental decline and repeated misinformation, they ignore his mistakes and misrepresentations.

The media’s tacit cover-up means many on the left never hear of these disturbing gaffes. The protective cocoon given to Biden ensures that tens of millions of people remain unaware of how bad he’s gotten.

Despite their best efforts, many are finally waking up to the devastating consequences of liberal policies.

But with over two years to go in his administration, it’s hard to imagine how much worse he’s going to get.