Joe Biden At It Again, Mumbles Incoherently In Response To Question From Reporter

Literally every day Joe Biden continues to show he’s mentally unfit to be President of the United States.

Just a few days ago, after another poorly delivered speech, the leader of the free world concluded by apologizing to himself and then spent several uncomfortable minutes getting overly familiar with female attendees.

But on Thursday, Biden was up to his old tricks; answering questions with unintelligible mumblings instead of coherent, cohesive thoughts.

During a campaign event with Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman, who often struggles with answering questions himself, Biden was asked about Democratic politicians choosing not to ask him to campaign with them.

The implication is that Biden is too unpopular and could be hurting left wing candidates instead of helping. The reporter asked if he thought that was a mistake.

The answer was, well…completely nonsensical:

What language is this? pic.twitter.com/KyOxUuBxm7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2022

No matter how many times you watch the video, it’s impossible to decipher what he’s saying.

There’s an ”alotmore” in there, and a ”sixteen,” but other than that it’s just an unintelligible mess of gibberish.

Daily Biden Gaffes

How does this keep happening? How is the American public continuing to tolerate the leader of the free world getting lost on stage or mangling entire sentences or apologizing to no one?

At a perilous moment in global history, with rampant inflation, an ever escalating war in Ukraine and a self-inflicted border crisis, competent leadership is more important than ever.

Yet instead of competence, we have a president who can’t answer a simple question with anything approaching eloquence.

What’s even more concerning is that he doesn’t even seem to notice that his answer made no sense.

Somehow we’re stuck with two more years of this. Should be eventful!