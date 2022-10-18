Joe Biden Apologizes To Himself After Speech, Then Rubs Woman’s Face

Every day, Joe Biden’s rapidly declining mental state becomes more of an issue.

Just yesterday, Biden read out D-O-T instead of saying dot-com, like a normal, mentally-fit human adult person would do.

READ: SOMEONE PLEASE HELP JOE BIDEN READ A TELEPROMPTER

But today, he went a step further during a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C.

After completing his speech on abortion, Biden concluded by saying “God bless you all, and may God protect our troops. Thank you, I’m sorry.”

He then puts the mic down, looks around confused, before coming back to the mic well after the crowd has started cheering and music started to play, saying “I was apologizing to my back.”

Biden: "God bless you all, and may God protect our troops. Thank you. I'm sorry."



[Long pause]



Biden: "I was apologizing for my back." pic.twitter.com/Sa6OXeF7Mz — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2022

He then rambled about his mother being angry with him for talking to people with his back turned to them, which, of course, makes no sense considering this is the format for nearly every political speech he’s made throughout his extraordinarily long career of being a politician.

But Biden wasn’t done yet – in fact, he was just getting started.

While greeting the crowd that he was apparently apologizing to for no reason, Biden grabbed a woman’s hand, then rubbed her face with both fists, before continuing to greet others while holding her hand for a minute.

Biden grabs someone's hand, rubs her face, and then doesn't let her go for an entire minute pic.twitter.com/Euv4R6VHSR — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2022

After that bewildering display, he continued, grabbing another woman’s shoulder for an extended period of time.

Biden is doing it again.



This time he touches a woman's shoulder and doesn't let go for 45 seconds pic.twitter.com/wFTG8DehW3 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2022

This is not normal behavior.

In a sane world, after near daily episodes of bizarre behavior and speech, the mental fitness of the President of the United States would be a major story.

Instead, most media reports of the event today completely omitted any mention of Biden’s bewildering apology to his back, his mispronunciation of words, and creepy behavior towards women.

With Biden making more public appearances thanks to the upcoming midterm elections, there will undoubtedly be plenty more incomprehensible gaffes to come.